Dear Readers: Let’s just say it: This year has taken a lot out of us. Fears about our health, finances and family, all stoked by COVID, have really done a number on the psyche.
Here are some hints from the Mayo Clinic (www.MayoClinic.org) to help:
• Sleep is critical. Your body and brain need time to recharge. Have a sleep schedule and routine for best results.
• Next, exercise. Anything to get your body moving: walking, biking, jogging, even gardening and yard work. Always check with your doctor before starting an exercise routine.
• Seek out funny things. Watch a favorite comedy film or comedy video on a video streaming service on the computer. Letting go with laughter is good for you.
• Saying “no” is a go. You don’t have to please everyone, say yes to everything, and put everyone ahead of yourself. “No” is a complete sentence. Don’t be afraid to use it.
• Yes, COVID protocols are in place. But find a way to still be social. Email a friend, call a friend, mask up and visit a friend at 6 feet apart.
• Breathe and be thankful. There are always things to be thankful for: deer in the snow, soothing music, a child’s laughter or a stunning red cardinal.
We will get through this; just be patient and stay healthy and safe.
— Heloise
