Dear Readers: During the pandemic, lots of people are moving because interest rates are low — upsizing, downsizing, you name it. So much work is involved in a move. Checklists are available online to keep things moving smoothly. Here are some things to think about. First off, shutting off and transferring utilities: water, gas, Internet, trash pickup, electricity, cable TV and land line phone (if you still have these).
Be sure to change your address with these people: post office, any subscriptions, the bank, cellphone provider, boss, car, home and health insurance.
Other things you may not think of:
• Donate, pack and throw away your items.
• Schedule somebody to clean your old home and new home.
• Consume/get rid of foods in your refrigerator.
Make a list and write everything down. Stay organized for a smooth move.
— Heloise
Tech Talk Tuesday
Dear Heloise: I cleaned out my text messages. Wow. Feels cleaner.
— Diana R. in Louisiana
Mask appeal
Dear Heloise: In this day of wearing masks, if you wear a reusable mask that doesn’t have a marked front and back side, make sure to mark it. If not, if you wear it one time with X side out and the next time with X side in, you’ll be breathing in everything you kept out last time. Also, be sure to use a bleach solution when you wash them.
The other thing, I hate leaving deodorant in the bottom of the stick package. Does anyone have a way to mold these into a usable stick? It seems like a few days of use are thrown away.
— Barbara F., Abilene, Texas
Blanket bingo
Dear Heloise: A toddler blanket makes a good lap blanket for a senior.
— Jane R., via email
Shoes and bras
Dear Heloise: These are good things to always splurge on: shoes and bras. Bad ones can make me miserable. Great ones make all the difference.
— Betty D. in Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.