Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Dishwashers are the household appliances the US is most interested in cleaning, and because they’re being used so often, they’re prone to scum and limescale buildup. However, a simple remedy of only two household ingredients is all you’ll need to have it looking and smelling as good as new. White vinegar and baking soda are two versatile (and natural) items probably tucked away in your pantry, so no need for expensive solutions.

First off, remove any racks and accessories from the inside of your dishwasher. This also includes the filter. Leave these to soak for an hour in a solution of warm water and white vinegar.

