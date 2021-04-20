Dear Heloise: Ugh — I’ve heard such contradictory information. Should I leave my cellphone plugged in and charging all the time, including overnight?
— Terry W.
in Pennsylvania
Terry, I understand your confusion; let’s take a look at it. Your cellphone is an electronic appliance like any other, and its lithium-ion battery does wear out over time.
Experts from the two big manufacturers of cellphones agree: Leaving your cellphone charging all night is not ideal. They each state that keeping your battery charged within the 30% to 70% range during use is best. When you see your phone is fully charged, unplug it. This can help prolong the life of your cellphone battery. Ask a representative at your service location what she recommends.
— Heloise
Tech talk Tuesday
Dear Heloise: I take a cotton swab and rubbing alcohol and carefully clean my computer keyboard, my laptop and my cellphone holder (it gets really gross) about once a month.
— Julieanne R., age 13, in California
Great job, Julieanne. Just be careful not to spill any rubbing alcohol on the units, and dispose of the swabs in the trash.
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
