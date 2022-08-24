Editor’s note: Annie Lane is off this week. This column was originally published in 2019.
D
D
ear Annie: I live out in the country and have found a consistently wonderful kennel for my dog. The people who work there are the owner and two helpers; all are kind, efficient and obviously dog lovers. The kennel costs $40 per night. My question is, how much of a tip to leave?
— Asking for a Tip on Tips
Dear Asking for a Tip: Thank you for your kind words. You sound like a thoughtful and considerate person. Typically, tipping can be between 15 to 20% of the services rendered.
Dear Annie: In response to “Sick of Being Treated This Way,” I am 73 and have spent much of my life being complimented on looking and acting younger than my age.
But I have had naturally white hair for a few decades, and I guess my wrinkles, though few, are starting to show more.
Is it not a sign of kindness (or maybe even guilt) when a young and healthy person sees someone who might be a little frailer and decides to offer them their seat? If you don’t want to take their offer, why not just say, “No, thanks anyway,” and be happy they cared enough to ask?
Why is it we so often have to take offense when others are trying to reach out? Is it because our pride won’t let us look a little vulnerable or needy?
— Happy With Living Longer
Dear Happy With Living Longer: You offer a great perspective on aging. Our culture does seem to glorify youthfulness. Yet growing older is a privilege and something to be celebrated.
