An interesting example of adapting to today’s world was visible in a recent photo of Union Pacific Railroad’s steam locomotive 4014, nicknamed “Big Boy.”
4014 is the world’s biggest steam locomotive, which UP owns along with two other, smaller steamers.
A recent photo of the engine, which has been burnishing rails in the Middle West recently, shows a very modern video screen control panel at the engineer’s left among the loco’s steam era firebox, round faucet handles and gauges, and piping.
The screen is for Positive Train Control, a new safety technology applied to all locomotives in the United States, including steam, diesel and electric.
In addition to its steamers, UP maintains a beautiful business train consisting of bright yellow vintage passenger cars that its management uses to inspect its tracks and occasionally rolls through Mojave. I have ridden it, and a shiny stainless steel business train operated by BNSF railway. Both trains are a great way to ride the rails.
Big Boy has been hauling the UP train on her recent travels.
Change US income tax rules?
I’ve been reading complaints recently about “rich people” flying into space while “paying little or no tax.”
This is not new; people have been upset about income taxes ever since they were created in 1913. And about rich people since the dawn of time.
I was born on the 30th of December, 1935. For years my Dad would introduce me as “our little income tax deduction!”
Fast-forward several decades to when I was working for Congressman Bill Ketchum (R-Bakersfield), a member of Congress who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, the one that writes the tax bills.
While Ketchum was on the committee, its members developed legislation to “fix” the income tax, which in truth just shuffled the furniture and made no real changes.
Ketchum called the bill the “Attorneys and Accountants Relief Act” of whatever that year was.
Which is what it really was, a measure that would make tax lawyers and accounts wealthy trying to help their clients understand the new rules.
Around that same time one of Ketchum’s constituents, a wealthy west Kern farmer, met with Ketchum in his office to complain that he had just paid his tax accountant a grand or more to do his taxes.
“Why must I pay someone that much money to help me understand how to pay my taxes?” he asked with a sigh.
Juggling laws
All this tax law juggling is common to both of our political parties.
Both sides play the same game, depending on whose side has the most members in a given term.
So the next time you hear a lawmaker say we should really fix tax legislation or the price of prescription drugs, or whatever, ask them when they actually plan to do just that.
And don’t let them try to blow you off by blaming the other party, because all that is needed to make it happen is for both sides to sit down and fix the problem.
Like they keep telling us they want to do, which they really do not because that will eliminate a campaign promise. (“Donate to me and I’ll fix your taxes!”)
One in a while they actually do something positive, like the Senate did this year on the bill to rebuild our crumbling streets, roads and bridges and put thousands of construction workers to work while boosting the economy, which in the long run will pay for itself.
(The bill still needs to get through the House.)
The big mistake we all make is that we actually believe these people because, like used car salesmen, they are their very best friend. And the more money you have the more they love you.
New business
Two new businesses are planning to build facilities in the Mojave area.
Both are in the recycling business. One plans to build a facility to grind up metal from airliners demolished in the Mojave Air and Spaceport Boneyard. As reported in last Sunday’s Antelope Valley Press, the other will take green waste from the county dump southeast of Mojave and turn it into natural gas that will leave the area in a nearby gas line.
Metal from the 747s and other old birds in the boneyard will become beer cans and more airplanes.
Zooming from Switzerland
By the way, in an example of the advantages of using Zoom technology for meetings, one of the engineers with the greenwaste project described it to the attendees at the monthly Mojave Chamber of Commerce meeting via Zoom from his home in Switzerland.
All of the processing of the green waste will be enclosed, with no odors, and the new facility will have an attractive presence on its site at Silver Queen Road and United streets,
Work on Mojave’s new Starbucks restaurants is underway on Sierra Highway.
Creating this new business eliminates almost a full block of eyesores that have festered for years, helping to improve the appearance of Mojave’s main street.
Recall
California’s recall system goes back to 1911 and Gov. Hiram Johnson and his progressives, who successfully untangled this state from the iron clutches of the Southern Pacific Railroad.
They also created the mechanism for all those ballot propositions we face at the polls.
I have never been a fan of recalls, believing they waste our tax money and usually stem from sour grapes.
I also believe that if someone is recalled, they should be replaced by the person next in line to replace them rather one of a bunch of strange people no one has ever heard of.
Perhaps the current fiasco will lead to a more lucid process.
Finally
The only US president who should be blamed for the way we left Afghanistan is the one who, ignoring centuries of history, got us there in the first place.
