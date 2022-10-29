I enjoy my winter garden as much as a summer garden.
A winter garden requires little water and has very few insect pests and weeds. Most require only small amounts of fertilizer.
I love to plant snow peas, but I also love cauliflower and broccoli. Other winter or cool-season vegetables include cabbage, lettuce, kale, kohlrabi, leeks, mustard, onions, parsley, beets, Brussels sprouts, carrots, celery, collards, endive, garlic, parsnips, peas, spinach and Swiss chard.
These crops are often also called fall or spring crops and, since it seems we go straight from summer to winter and winter to summer, they can be a problem for us. I find if I plant in late October to early November, they do OK over the winter, unless it gets very cold. When it warms up in spring, they start growing and produce before it gets too hot. When I plant now, I can plant seeds or plants (often called transplants). I can often get a second crop in spring.
The other option is to plant out transplants in mid- to late January. It is often difficult to find plants, this time of year, in the nurseries, so you will need to start your own plants now.
When starting vegetable plants from seeds, first soak your seeds overnight in a small glass or even in a shallow saucer. Next, fill old cell packs (what you may have bought flowers or vegetables in before), egg cartons or small pots within one-quarter inch of the top with potting soil and add water to moisten all the soil.
Place a couple of soaked seeds in each container and cover with a fine layer of potting soil. Do not mix different seedlings in the same container; when they are small, they can look alike. Place all the containers in a shallow pan and water. Cover the pan and containers with clear plastic or use a large clear plastic bag.
You can place the pan and containers in the bag. Poke a few holes in the plastic to allow fresh air to get into the bag. The plastic will keep in the moisture, and you will not have to water the plants as often. Place the container under the lights or in the south window.
In a few days (usually about a week), the seeds should germinate. Remove the containers from the plastic after the seeds start germinating. If you leave the seedlings in the plastic after they germinate, you can cause a disease called damping off, which will kill the seedlings.
Water the seedlings only when they need water and continue to give them plenty of light. Check the soil with your finger if the soil is dry about one-half inch into the soil it is time to water.
When the seedlings grow to about 2 inches tall, remove all except for the strongest, leaving one plant per container. Fertilize the plants with a liquid fertilizer at about one-half the strength of the recommended amount. If the seedlings grow too large for the container, they can be transplanted into larger containers, like milk cartons or one-liter soda bottles with the top cut off and holes punched in the bottom or old nursery containers.
About two weeks before you plant them outside, move the plants to a cooler location, such as the garage if there is a window for light. If you move the plants from 70-degree house temperatures to 40-degree night temperatures, the plants might struggle and possibly die. One week before the plants are going to be planted, move them to a patio and cover with plastic at night to harden off the plants.
Starting your plants indoors now gives you a chance to plant outside by mid-February, so do not wait too long to get started.
