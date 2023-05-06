Dear Heloise: Thank you for all the useful hints and delicious recipes. I am 92 years old, and I have a gift I enjoy receiving.
I’m not computer-savvy, but my favorite granddaughter in San Antonio, Missy, is a whiz. She is a very busy lady, yet she gives me her time as a gift. She sits with me, and we pick out the items I need by cost, colors, styles and sizes, etc. Then, she does the ordering. The gift is her precious time, and that is truly a wonderful present.
Dear Heloise: Does your sliced or shredded cheese get moldy before completely consuming it? Try freezing it. Only buying it on sale, I keep quite a variety in the tightly zipped packaging that the cheeses come in. Or, with a thriftier large package, I divide it into smaller zippered bags, and then put them in a freezer bag. Always squeeze out all the air in either case.
Have you ever wondered if something will freeze well? Search it in your Internet browser — you will be surprised.
Dear Heloise: For books we no longer use, we have a free little library box in our neighborhood where we can exchange books. It’s a “take one, bring one” kind of thing.
Easy spaghetti a la carbonara
Dear Heloise: This is my go-to recipe when I can’t think of anything else to prepare.
1. Cook enough pasta for 1 or 2 servings. I prefer angel hair.
2. As the pasta cooks, cut up two or 3 slices of bacon into small pieces and fry until crisp. Drain off most of the fat. Add cooked pasta to the skillet. Add 1 beaten egg and stir until the egg is cooked. Stir in as much grated Parmesan cheese as you want. Serve in a heated bowl with more Parmesan cheese if desired.
Dear Heloise: This is Annie. I found one of three 1-week-old kittens in my barn. The other two were adopted by two teachers at the school where I substitute. All three siblings are very talented. Annie knows how to flush toilets.
She also enjoys burrowing under papers in my recycling bag.
Readers, to see Annie and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.