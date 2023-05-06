Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Thank you for all the useful hints and delicious recipes. I am 92 years old, and I have a gift I enjoy receiving.

I’m not computer-savvy, but my favorite granddaughter in San Antonio, Missy, is a whiz. She is a very busy lady, yet she gives me her time as a gift. She sits with me, and we pick out the items I need by cost, colors, styles and sizes, etc. Then, she does the ordering. The gift is her precious time, and that is truly a wonderful present.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.