As Memorial Day weekend looms and summer begins, one of the events returning in near-normal fashion will be the Joey Lopez-Pratti 5K run in the foothills of Rosamond on June 4.
While we still shudder at our halting but sudden departure from Afghanistan, Marine Lcpl. Pratti was one of the Americans who died, serving his nation and trying to usher in a better world that was not to be for so many of the Afghan people consigned to a dark future under the Taliban.
His family created the run and the funds raised go to benefit charities that support our returned and returning warriors.
Pratti was one of 25 Marines from the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, known as the Darkhorse Regiment, killed in a deployment to Afghanistan in 2010-2011. That deployment was just about the highest-casualty tour of combat duty for Marines of the Afghan war, waged for 20 years.
Pratti was born Joseph Lopez, but people who loved him knew him as Joey. Since early childhood, Joey recognized his “step” family, as his authentic family and that is how he came to be known as Joey Lopez-Pratti. Arthur Pratti Jr. became his real brother and Art Pratti Sr. became his dad, a real dad.
Tracy Pratti was always his mom and remains his mom, today. His last message, through Art Pratti, the guy he knew as dad, was to his mom, via text.
It went like this: “Hey dad, I’m flying out of Leatherneck tonight to my area of operation, so this is the last time I’ll be texting you. I have been reading the Bible every day, and talking to God every day, and it’s been helping me a lot, so far. If for some reason something happens to me and I don’t come home, make sure mom understands I have a relationship with God now, and I’m OK. I love you dad.”
The event is dedicated to the memory of Joey Pratti and his friends from Darkhorse. The June 4 5k has become an annual event in Rosamond. Brother Marines, veterans and Marines from Joey Pratti’s unit at Camp Pendleton show up, annually. They started running in their 20s and they are now in their 30s.
Active-duty military, students and seniors run for $35; children under 13 for $30 and everyone else is $40, if they sign up ahead of same-day registration.
Joey Pratti and his fallen brothers are memorialized on State Highway 14, that portion of the Antelope Valley Freeway that threads past the hills of Rosamond. Erected with volunteer funds and authorized by legislation, the big highway sign commemorates the Joey Lopez-Pratti Memorial Highway and his brothers of the 3/5 Darkhorse Regiment killed in America’s longest war. Pre-registration is at www.active.com under keyword, Pratti.
I will miss the run for the first time in many years, joining with veteran paratrooper buddies for D-Day remembrances in Normandy. Liberty Jump Team veterans, who mostly served in Airborne units or with special operations assignments, underwrite the travel of a few remaining World War II veterans to visit the battlefields of their youth.
They have done this for years. We also have the intense and focused fun of reviving our active duty days by parachuting from a D-Day vintage C-47 Skytrain transport and landing on the drop zones that the original D-Day veterans dropped into, fighting to liberate a suffering humanity. We will be joining with a lot of active duty Americans and many other Allies in celebrating a historic victory over tyranny.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he works on veterans’ issues and community health initiatives.
