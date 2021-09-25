The best time to plant most plants is in the fall. The air temperature is cool, and the soil temperatures are warm. This warm soil helps the roots grow and the leaves and stems are slowing down with the cool nights.
About the only exception are plants that lose their leaves in winter. They are best to plant in winter while they have no leaves. Basically, these plants are asleep and have less chance of transplant shock. They can also be planted in fall.
However, the best time to plant is when you buy your plants. I have seen too many homeowners buy plants in summer and wait until fall to plant. During the heat of the summer, plants in containers may need to be watered daily or even twice daily. Many plants die.
When it comes to planting a shrub or tree there are basically two major ways. The first method is commonly known as the Kellogg’s method. When you plant using the Kellogg’s method, you dig a hole twice as big as the container the plant is growing in. You should dig the hole one-foot deeper than the container as well. Next to the soil you removed from the hole you add organic matter, until you have a mixture of 50% soil and 50% organic matter.
Fill the bottom foot of your hole with this mixture. Place the tree in the middle of the hole, so the soil line of the plant in the container is at the same level as the surrounding soil. Fill the remaining hole with the mixed soil and organic matter.
With any soil left over, make a basin around your plant at least three inches high and fill the basin with organic matter. Finally water your plant with vitamin B1 and watch your tree grow.
The second method, best known as the Caltrans method, is simpler. Dig a hole the same size as the container, use the native soil to backfill, make your basin, and add mulch and water. After years and years of argument on which method is best for plants, most gardening and horticulture authorities are recommending the Caltrans method with a slight change.
The universities of California, Arizona and Washington, as well as Rodale press (Organic Gardening), and Fine Gardening are recommending that you dig a hole as deep as the plants rootball and three to five times the diameter of the rootball. Set the plant in the center of the hole and backfill the hole with the native soil with no added amendments. Gently pack the soil by hand and add water to finish settling the soil. Finish the planting by adding three to four inches of compost or mulch on top of the soil.
When we add amendments to a planting hole, we tend to force the plant’s root to stay in that area. By not amending the plant hole, the roots will spread out in the native soil faster. The faster the roots adapt to the native soil, the faster the tree or plant becomes drought and wind tolerant.
I do not recommend planting your plants using Kellogg’s method, but no matter how you plant your trees and shrubs, it is almost the perfect time to plant in the Antelope Valley. These means you have only a couple weeks to plan and buy your plants.
