Dear Readers: Time for a refresher on masks and cloth face coverings, courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov). Here we go.
First off, infants and people with breathing difficulties should not wear face coverings to fight COVID. People with breathing problems need to socially distance themselves and wash their hands frequently. Everyone must isolate if they feel sick.
A mask or cloth face covering should cover the nose and mouth, feel snug but not uncomfortable, lay up against the side of the face, secure to the face with ties or ear loops, allow for restriction-free breathing and be machine washable.
Here in San Antonio, there’s a city and county ordinance: All folks 10 years and older must wear a cloth face covering when in public. Your city may have a similar ordinance. Hang in there; we will get through this.
— Heloise
Tech talk Tuesday
Dear Heloise: I stay on top of my resume all the time and update it frequently. The world is moving so quickly that I can’t afford to fall behind.
When I achieve a goal or a reward at work, I’m sure to mark it on my resume. Whether it’s a sales goal I achieved or if I caught an error that saved the company money, I’ll log it on my resume ASAP.
— Ron R. in California
