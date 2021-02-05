BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Amur tiger that underwent hip-replacement surgery only to dislodge the orthopedic implant within hours has been operated on again, officials at a suburban Chicago zoo said Monday.
A team of veterinary specialists removed the original implant over the weekend and performed an alternative procedure on 10-year-old Malena to allow a fibrous joint to form and let her leg muscles provide stability to the joint, Brookfield Zoo said in a news release.
She may not be able to perform the kind of “high energy and high impact activities” of a normal tiger as she recovers under close observation, but severe arthritis was limiting her movements, the zoo said.
The veterinarians who performed the surgery had already planned the second surgery to relieve the tiger’s discomfort in the event there were any complications from the implant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.