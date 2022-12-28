It’s not a long list, and there were many other worthy additions to any such listing, but the Antelope Valley’s veteran community sustained some memorable losses, in 2022.
Several survived to long life as part of the “Greatest Generation” that won World War II in their youth and went on to rebuild America after the Great Depression.
One, Lou Moore, managed the 100-year mark, and then quietly made his way beyond the screen that separates life and death.
Moore served in the Army Air Forces in Europe until after VE-Day. He became a successful businessman, an author at 98, and, as one of 20,000 Chinese Americans who served in WWII, was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal of merit, on Veterans Day 2021. He was devoted to the memory of his wife of 74 years, Nellie, who was the subject of his memoir “Eternal Love.”
Art Ray left us, late in the year. He was 96. Still in his teens, he served aboard the USS Quincy. The Quincy was a gallant fighting cruiser that lobbed shells over Omaha and Utah beaches on D-Day. The Quincy also carried President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to the Yalta Conference to shape the post-war world. The Quincy, and Art Ray, were at Tokyo Bay to witness Gen. Douglas MacArthur signing the final surrender of Japan. What a ride.
A third “Greatest Generation” hero was Adolph Martinez. A paratrooper taken POW in the Battle of the Bulge, in 1944, he escaped his Nazi captors. He escaped twice. With a buddy, he evaded capture behind enemy lines and reconnected with American forces crushing their way through the ruins of the Third Reich’s final days.
Martinez went on to be an educator and raised a large and accomplished family.
They were our neighbors. They were “The Greatest Generation” and they are missed.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.