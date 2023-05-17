We never know how many people are aware of the various months that we put names on, but May is officially Military Appreciation Month.
This came about because the month ends with the Memorial Day holiday, and it means many different things to people. For many it is the unofficial beginning of summer, and that can be barbecues, beach and superhero movies.
Memorial Day itself stands for appreciation of sacrifices people in service made, many with their lives. On Tuesday, at Coffee4Vets we heard an informal order of the day for Monday, May 29.
At 9 a.m., people who support the troops, living and dead, can head out to Lancaster Cemetery for ceremonies hosted by representatives from Lancaster and Palmdale. Volunteers will already have finished placing American flags on graves of veterans dating back to the Civil War.
The Civil War aftermath is when Memorial Day began, known informally as “Decoration Day,” for the practice of widows decorating veteran’s grave sites.
At 10 a.m., similar ceremonies begin at Joshua Memorial Park, and certainly similar ceremonies will be hosted in Kern County communities.
At noon in Lancaster, on the Monday holiday, Coffee4Vets and other groups will gather at the Lancaster Elks Lodge, 240 East Ave. K, for a barbecue, noon to 4 p.m., free to veterans. Volunteers are helping with this one.
This week, at Lancaster Rotary West, the service organization asked David A. Smith, call sign “Jester,” to share thoughts on Military Appreciation Month. Smith, Ph.D., is Director of US Air Force Plant 42, and also Brig. Gen., wearing his “blue suit” as a leader with the California State Guard, an organization of which he is “fiercely proud.”
Smith spent much of his active Air Force career in B-52 Stratofortress assignments. The B-52 is the heavy bomber that began flying in 1952 and is expected to extend its life well beyond 2040. It can arm with nuclear and conventional weapons, bombs, cruise missiles, deadly stuff.
When Smith joined the Air Force as a young lieutenant in the 1980s, the Strategic Air Command was the organization that kept nuclear-armed bombers aloft 24/7 from bases worldwide.
His life, he said, was governed by an acronym known as SIOP, standing for Single Integrated Organizational Plan. This meant that if the alert order came, the bombers with their nuclear loads would be airborne in minutes on their way to, for example, targets in Russia. Scary? It ought to be.
The chain of command also assumed by the time the SAC aircraft reached their targets 11 time zones distant, that the crew’s families would be dead — along with everyone else in civilization — because the enemy’s missiles would have already launched when SIOP went into effect.
This is sobering stuff, but it underlined that the mission of SAC was to prevent nuclear devastation, not to usher it in. The motto “Peace Is Our Profession” held a meaning for every member of that team who served.
That little anecdote serves up why if there is an “Appreciation Month,” the US military, often honored, sometimes ignored or disparaged in good times or bad, and during wars popular and unpopular, has earned a full measure of appreciation.
Brig. Gen. Smith, Dr. Smith, Director of USAF Plant 42 Smith, has earned the trifecta. But what he appreciates is the legacy of the plant as the crucible that forged nearly all our successes in aerospace since World War II. And he is thankful for the Antelope Valley communities that support Plant 42, the GOCO, “Government Owned, Contractor Operated” facility that rolls out the engines of liberty for the United States and its allies.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he serves as Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
