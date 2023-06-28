The reason for veterans’ coffee gatherings is to give people who served in the armed forces of whatever era, branch and age group a chance to get together, and to share information relevant to their needs and benefits.
Most veterans will tell you they do not consider themselves heroes, or in a privileged status above any other Americans. But they also appreciate it when people are respectful, and try to understand the work the veterans did was often dirty and dangerous, sometimes fatal. And it was done in service to the nation, meaning all of us.
On Tuesday at Coffee4Vets, one of the several weekly vet gatherings, the president of a local non-profit arrived with a brother in arms, and a small plea for understanding from the community.
Gerry Rice is president of Vets4Veterans, a robust grassroots non-profit that takes care of veterans in need in the Antelope Valley. He is a therapist. He is also a Vietnam combat veteran. He was joined by his vet brother John Parsamyan, who oversees the Vets4Veterans jobs program at Armed Services Auto Body in Lancaster. Parsamyan, like Rice, is a combat veteran, but of Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed 3,000 Americans.
“I am rated for PTSD, so I know how this can be for veterans,” Rice, the therapist, told the 50-plus veterans gathered at Crazy Otto’s Diner.
Among its many programs, the group hosts “chow hall therapy” where vets in the jobs program sit down at noon to share a meal and take stock of the week. Someone disrupted the event recently. This was upsetting and counterproductive to the effort.
“Most of these are younger veterans whose combat exposure was recent,” Parsamyan explained. “So, we ask, if you come to an event, please be respectful. The meal is for the veterans. It’s not a free meal for everyone.”
It is not too much to ask. As it happened, the pair from Vets4Veterans turned out at Coffee4Vets on the morning that one of the group’s recent veterans, Darius Dear, a combat engineer vet from 10th Mountain Division, was recognized for community service, along with a number of other public-spirited veterans recognized during Palmdale’s recent Juneteenth Celebration.
The group also gathered on PTSD Awareness Day. It is an actual national day authorized by the US Senate in 2010, and it calls attention to one of the mental health challenges that impact millions of veterans who experienced trauma.
Post traumatic stress disorder is a condition often associated with combat experiences. PTSD also impacts people who experienced sexual assault, catastrophic accidents, and natural disasters. It is a mental condition characterized by flashbacks, re-experiencing, a kind of nightmare in the daytime. It can be accompanied by depression and suicidality, and hypervigilance that can resemble paranoia, but is really a response to what happened during the traumatic event.
Combat veterans, like Rice and Parsamyan, are sensitive to this, and exercise care and compassion with the veterans they meet in the community and their programs.
A lot of other great information aired at the Tuesday event, about many veteran service organizations doing good and needed work. Among veterans recognized by the City of Palmdale on Tuesday were Army veteran Charles Rachell, Marine retired Master Sgt. Leonard Thornton, Vietnam Navy veteran Edward “Eddie B.” Benford and Coffee4Vets and Vets4Veterans “go to” guy, Tony Tortolano, Palmdale’s “Veteran Of The Year.” Also recognized was the Bombshell Betty’s calendar group for its community work, and the Blue Star Mothers of Antelope Valley.
James Mumma of Veterans Peer Access Network shared his journey from Marine Corps career to homelessness after a business failed, and his journey to regaining homeowner status through the Homes4Families veteran non-profit program building a Veteran Enriched Neighborhood in Palmdale.
So, it can be a long journey to get home after military service, particularly after combat. But the coffee gatherings are a healthy way to re-engage with community, and the veteran family.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He serves as Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s representative on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
