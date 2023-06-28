Easy Company

The reason for veterans’ coffee gatherings is to give people who served in the armed forces of whatever era, branch and age group a chance to get together, and to share information relevant to their needs and benefits.

Most veterans will tell you they do not consider themselves heroes, or in a privileged status above any other Americans. But they also appreciate it when people are respectful, and try to understand the work the veterans did was often dirty and dangerous, sometimes fatal. And it was done in service to the nation, meaning all of us.

