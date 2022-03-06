SANTA PAULA — The first thing you notice about Thomas Aquinas College is that among its beautiful Spanish-style buildings there are no lecture hall classrooms.
Freshmen at UC Berkeley might join more than 700 of their classmates in a huge hall for Introduction to General Astronomy. At Thomas Aquinas College, there are only 439 students in the entire school.
Aquinas is a Roman Catholic coeducational liberal arts college in Santa Paula, in Ventura County, about a 90-minute drive from the AV.
It just celebrated its 50th anniversary and recently opened an East Coast campus in Massachusetts.
Thomas Aquinas College offers a classical, Great Books education, getting deep into the works that shaped western civilization — the Bible, Plato, Aristotle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Pascal, Archimedes, Euclid, Homer, Sophocles, Aeschylus, Herodotus, Thucydides, Plutarch, Aristophanes.
And that’s just the first year. And a partial list, at that. Each year builds on the previous, proceeding through to more “recent” works such as Kant, Hegel, Darwin, Marx, Tolstoy, Einstein, Austen, Joyce and Pope John Paul II.
I don’t like to use educational jargon, but when I taught high school, we were always told how important it was that the students be “engaged.” It meant they were paying attention, responding to questions and volunteering with answers.
The students at Thomas Aquinas are the personification of that concept. They are engaged. And then some. Anyone who thinks the great works are dull, stuffy, or no longer meaningful in our time should sit in on a class at Aquinas.
They delve into the big, universal questions important to all humans across all time — what does it mean to be a good person? How should we live? How should we govern?
On a recent Friday, I was able to visit campus and sit in briefly on a theology class, a philosophy class, and a physics class.
All classes at the school are seminar-style, no more than 20 students and their tutor (they don’t use the term professor) discussing what they read.
Around the table I saw no computers, no phones. (You read that right.)
Just a small group of students and their tutor talking about books that contain what Aristotle called the three transcendent properties of being: the Good, the True and the Beautiful.
A student will read a passage aloud and then make the case for what he or she thinks the author means. Others join in, ask questions, disagree. They ask for evidence, “What in the text leads you to say that?” A pause and a turn of pages, then: “Line 241 says …”
“The tutor’s role is to guide the discussion, to keep it focused,” said Paul Blewett, director of gift planning and a graduate of Thomas Aquinas and Notre Dame Law School.
In one of the classes that I visited, the students spoke back and forth about a dozen times before the tutor intervened with a question.
In this method, the students get deep into the books, and the books get deep into the students.
In another contrast to the compartmentalization or fragmentation of much of modern education, the curriculum is integrated across disciplines so that what is being discussed in science class is relevant to what is discussed in math, theology, philosophy. It is all tied together.
Aquinas is not for everyone. It offers just one degree: Bachelor of Liberal Arts. Thus, someone who wanted to go to medical school, for example, would need to take the prerequisite courses elsewhere, either during summer breaks or after graduation.
According to Communications Director Christopher Weinkopf, “about one-third (of alumni) go to graduate school, 10 percent enter the priesthood or religious life, and somewhere between a quarter and a third become educators of some kind, from K-12 to graduate-school professors.”
Many alumni go on to work at Thomas Aquinas. Zoe Appleby (Class of 2018) came back to Aquinas after earning a master’s and teaching at UC Riverside. She works as gift planning manager.
Because her dad is on the faculty of the tiny college, after high school Appleby understandably sought to venture out on her own and go to a bigger school far away.
“TAC was the last school I wanted to attend,” she told me in an email. “My parents, though supportive of my adventuresome spirit, convinced me to at least attend the two-week Great Books High School Summer Program at TAC. In a surprising 180-degree turn, my experience of the curriculum and discussion method convinced me to attend TAC.”
After the two-week taste of Great Books learning, Appleby said, Thomas Aquinas was the only place for her. “I knew I wouldn’t be satisfied with reading textbooks and sitting silently in a lecture hall.”
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.