During my years of working at the newspaper full-time, I remember the special editions and projects we would do several times a year. Many still exist in the present iteration of the Antelope Valley Press.
In addition to putting out the daily paper, we would put out an annual “Welcome” edition and various one-time projects such as special sections honoring the newspaper’s 75th anniversary or the 60th anniversary of AV College or the first flight of the B-2 Bomber.
We did these ourselves. We did not hire consultants. I know that staff can budget time, bosses can (albeit sometimes reluctantly) shell out a little for overtime, and an organization can get extra work done on time, in house.
Why, then, do so many publicly funded entities find it necessary to shell out tens of thousands of dollars for consultants to do extra work?
The Antelope Valley Union High School District is paying consultants to assess its facilities. The Palmdale Water District is paying consultants to analyze census data.
Are we to believe there is no one among the management staffs of the intrepid organizations who can assess facilities or analyze data?
Writing a check for outside help should be the last, not the first option.
I have always been an avid reader of the newspaper obituaries, and often find myself wishing I had known the subjects while they were living.
The other day, I read of the passing of a gentleman named Donald B. Hamilton, 97, of Lancaster.
Born in Lancaster and raised on an eastside ranch, Mr. Hamilton graduated from Antelope Valley High School, served his country in the Navy in the Second World War, returned to marry his high school sweetheart, and raised his family.
One line really jumped out at me: “He was president of Antelope Park Mutual Water Company for 67 years.”
That is amazing! I gather the customers of the water company approved of his work.
There may have been leaders who served in their posts longer than 67 years, but not many. Queen Elizabeth (69 years) comes to mind.
The record for longest time in Congress belongs to the late John Dingle (D-Michigan), who served 59 years.
I suspect Donald Hamilton had some great stories to tell about growing up in the AV and witnessing the myriad changes over his 97 years.
Speaking of longtime Lancaster residents, a celebration of life will be held for legendary Antelope Valley College football coach Brent Carder at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at the AVC football stadium that bears his name.
Carder died in July at age 80.
Family, friends, former coaches, former players and others are invited to remember the coach before the Marauders host Pierce College, at 2 p.m.
Knowing his love of AVC football, I can’t think of a better way to honor and remember Coach Carder than with a celebration of life on the field before a game.
As his wife Nan told me, “This is exactly what he would have wanted.”
