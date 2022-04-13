We were visiting friends in Arizona and looked up in the sky and saw a pair of high performance fighter jets streaking way overhead.
They were F-35s out of Luke Air Force Base outside Phoenix. Even with cost overruns and software problems enough to make an auditor wince, you can bet they could send five times their number of Russians and Chinese into smoking holes in the ground.
Of course the planes were built in large part in the Antelope Valley and tested at Edwards Air Force Base and flying from Luke.
Air bases are named often after famed pilots gone to glory. Frank Luke was America’s leading Ace after Eddie Rickenbacker. He died at 21 years about six weeks before the end of the Great War.
Edwards was killed after surviving WWII air combat testing Jack Northrop’s “Flying Wing.” Forty years, later the technology caught up and it became the B-2 Stealth Bomber and that’s another trick the Russians and China would be hard pressed to pull off.
I mention this thinking about community and teamwork.
Recently, the Antelope Valley was recognized nationally as a top ranked American defense community — so was the Phoenix, Ariz. area.
At the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa, Ariz., I heard for the first time, the story of the “Lost 500,” a story of hundreds of WWII American downed airmen rescued by American pilots and war-time commandos flying into Romania to rescue them.
I was standing in one of the C-47 used in those rescue missions.
The Russian army in Ukraine has been brutal and many of its soldiers surrendered or fled and they have been abandoned by their leaders.
I think about Frank Luke blazing toward a barrage of balloons and Glen Edwards expanding the envelope and I think about the community of people who made the F-35 and B-2.
And I think about the pilots and commandos who rescued the “Lost 500.”
I think that’s why we have decided to call our teams “defense communities.” We go out and bring out people home no matter the cost.
It’s why they call those jets streaking over our desert skies the sound of freedom.
