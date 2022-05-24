A mountain of evidence establishes the importance of exercise and moderate physical activity to maintain health, prevent chronic diseases and maintain a healthy weight.
Maintaining a healthy weight is a good motivator to watch what we eat and engage in a sweaty activity. As we grow older, our focus tends to shift from losing weight to maintaining health. National efforts in waging war against the obesity epidemic are for public health reasons. But these efforts may be shadowed by an emphasis on weight loss, diet fads and diet pills promising a lower number on the scale and a thin look.
Older adults may not care much about looking good in their bikinis this summer, but keeping healthy is foremost. Growing old does not necessarily mean poor health. I met a couple of older adults with their bike gear. They apparently just finished their bike ride. They look sweaty, healthy, happy and full of life. I am inspired to aspire to a healthier version of me.
The American College of Sports Medicine has issued a position on the importance of exercise and physical activity in the older adult population. Here are some of the indisputable benefits of physical activities and exercise (Medicine & Science in Sports and Exercise, July 2009):
• Vigorous, long-term participation in aerobic exercise training improves heart health and bone muscle adaptation. Trained older adults are more likely to sustain an increased exercise load with less stress to the heart and less muscle fatigue. Prolonged sustained training may also reduce the age-related accumulation of central body fat, thereby protecting the heart even more.
• Prolonged participation in resistance exercise training increases muscle and bone mass and strength to a greater extent, versus aerobics. It’s beneficial, therefore, to add resistance strength training exercises to your regimen.
• Beneficial metabolic changes associated with heart rate raising exercises include improved glycemic (associated with carbohydrates utilization) control and clearance of fats after eating, as well as preferential utilization of fat during exercise.
• Compared with those who led a sedentary lifestyle, adults who participate in high-intensity resistance exercise training have maintained or improved bone mineral density.
• In populations at increased risk of falling, multimodal exercise, including strength and balance exercise, may decrease the risk for falls.
• Regular exercise and physical activity are linked to significant improvements in overall psychological well-being, possibly because of effects on self-concept and self-esteem. They are also linked to a lower risk of clinical depression or anxiety.
• Cardiovascular fitness and higher levels of physical activity lower the risk for cognitive decline and dementia.
• Physical activity appears to be linked to some aspects of quality of life, but the precise nature of the relationship is unclear.
• High-intensity resistance exercise training is effective for treating clinical depression. Additional research, however, is needed to address the optimal intensity and frequency of RET needed to effect specific improvements in other measures of psychological health and well-being.
In summary, if you combine aerobic exercise training such as power walking, jogging and running with resistance exercise training using weights, bands and such, you have the best chance of counteracting the detrimental effects of a sedentary lifestyle to your heart, muscles and bones. You will also be doing your psychological being a favor. You certainly do not have to wait until you become an older adult to reap the benefits of exercise. Do it now.
The American College of Sports Medicine and the American Heart Association recommend that older adults engage in endurance exercise with moderate intensity for 30 to 60 minutes per day for at least 10-minute bouts for a total of least 150 to 300 minutes per week. Vigorous-intensity activities are recommended at 20 to 30 minutes per day for a total of 75 to 150 minutes per week. Resistance exercise training is recommended at least two days a week at moderate to vigorous intensity. Balance exercises such as yoga and tai chi are recommended for those at risk for falls or for those with mobility problems.
Don’t be intimidated by these numbers. Just start increasing your activity to tolerance and you will improve your stamina and well-being in the long run, enjoying your golden years.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.