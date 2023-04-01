Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have been going to a particular church religiously for over 30 years. During the pandemic, I realized that my relationship with God isn’t defined by my church attendance, and I found a really great practice of getting to know a God of my understanding through readings, prayer, meditation and attending 12-step meetings to address my overeating and having grown up in an alcoholic home. I feel my relationship with God is more intimate than ever.

I occasionally attend my church’s services, and I give what I can regularly. I enjoy this more than feeling good or bad based on attendance and tithing. However, members of the church have asked where I have been and why I am not coming regularly anymore, and the looks of surprise to see me are uncomfortable. I always feel I owe them an explanation. How can I properly relay that I’m in a great spiritual place and answer them without coming across like I’m struggling with my faith?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.