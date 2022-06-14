S
ugar has gotten a lot of attention in the arena of healthy living. It’s now the new fat.
Increasingly, we are more aware of the ill health associated with too much sugar consumption. Numerous studies link increased sugar intake with increased risk of cavities, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, cancer and accelerated aging. Excessive sugar intake can also be bad for your brain.
Studies have found that high sugar intake has a negative effect on brain functions and has also been linked to hyperactivity and attention deficit in children and adolescents. A 2008 study by researchers at Princeton University found that rats used to eating a high-sugar diet displayed signs of binging, craving and withdrawal when their sugar intake was reduced.
Dr. Robert Lustig, author of the book “Fat Chance: The Hidden Truth about Sugar,” claims that sugar is a “toxic” substance that we are becoming addicted to. The food industry must know that sugar is addicting because it is added in just about every processed food. It guarantees repeat customers.
If you are striving for a healthier version of you, you may wonder if you should eliminate sugar from your diet. I honestly thought about it, but my attempts are futile.
There is sugar in almost everything, except perhaps meat and pure fats. Eating only meat and pure fats will accelerate a heart attack and considering my familial tendencies, I will be doomed.
Cutting sugar from my diet is very difficult to achieve. Natural fruits, vegetables, dairy, nuts and even eggs contain sugar.
Artificial sweeteners as a sugar alternative are not any better. One study suggested that artificial sweeteners, including saccharin, sucralose and aspartame, interfere with normal bacteria in the gut, contributing to obesity and diabetes. Even more so, the study associated increased human artificial sweetener consumption with the dramatic increase in obesity and diabetes epidemics.
Though sugar has gotten a bad reputation, many health experts believe it can be part of a healthy, balanced diet and an active lifestyle. Thank goodness. Our body actually needs some sugar and prefers to use it for fuel. It’s the added sugar in processed food that we should try to avoid.
The American Heart Association recommends restricting added sugar consumption to less that 5% of daily calories. The AHA advocates that women should consume no more than 100 calories a day (six teaspoons) and men should consume no more than 150 calories a day (nine teaspoons) from added sugar.
The World Health Organization, the US Department of Agriculture and the US Department of Health and Human Services recommend limiting consumption of added sugar to less than 10% of calories per day.
The experts offer the following tips to cut added sugar in our diets:
• Choose water, fat-free milk or unsweetened tea or coffee instead of soda, sports drinks, energy drinks and fruit drinks.
• Reduce sugar in recipes. If a recipe says 1 cup, use 2/3 cup.
• To enhance flavor, add vanilla, cinnamon or nutmeg.
• Eat fresh, canned, frozen and dried fruit without added sugar. Choose fruits canned in their own juice rather than syrup.
• Use fruit to top foods such as cereal and pancakes rather than sugar, syrup or other sweet toppings.
• Read the ingredients list to pick food with little or no added sugar.
• Use the nutrition facts label to choose packaged foods with less total sugar.
As you pay attention to food labels and the sugar content, you will notice how sugar is disguised as carbohydrates, lactose, maltose, sucrose, sugar syrup, rice syrup, high-fructose corn syrup, cane sugar or glucose.
If any of these are listed as one of the first ingredients, it’s most likely loaded with sugar.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
