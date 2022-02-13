I read recently that members of the City Council in California City have been asked by a developer to waive requirements for some “improvements” that the city’s ordinances require for new construction.
The improvements involve curbs and gutters.
So, why do we need curbs and gutters?
Years ago a man named Vern Smith, the Kern County road commissioner at the time, educated me on the need for these improvements. Smitty was a big guy, a civil engineer who was sometimes called “Iron Ass” behind his back, usually out of respect.
Smitty explained that the primary concern in civil engineering is controlling water, which we all know flows downhill along with other fluids of varying viscosity. Everything built by humans such as buildings, streets, roads, railroads and runways is designed to carry water away from them.
Smitty said curb and gutter is designed to guide water away from structures to protect the edges of streets and reduce the need for maintenance.
Several years ago Kern County, using federal Community Development Block Grant funds, installed curbs and gutters in the older parts of Mojave, which was laid out, in 1876, a couple months after General George Armstrong Custer was laid out at the Little Big Horn. The project includes a drainage basin south of Victor Street in Mojave Gardens to collect runoff, which is funneled under Barstow Road, also known as Business 58 East.
When the Mojave project was under way, an elderly woman who lived on M Street called me to complain about the project. “I don’t want that in front of my house.” She got it anyway, because water has to go somewhere.
The project was the culmination of years of effort to bring curbs and gutters to that part of Mojave.
A 1950s effort failed because property owners would have been required to pay for the improvement themselves.
Like a beach
As Smitty explained, the front of a lot is like a beach. Without curb and gutter, the ground will eventually wear away. Which happens in my neighborhood as we and the county try to stem the tide from time to time with gravel as we await (and await) the installation of curb and gutter.
I realize that I do not live in Cal City, but I am offering my comments from observations of similar requests in other places over the years, and the effects of the lack of these improvements.
Requests to waive spending money on these improvements usually originate with developers building projects on the edges of town that “can be built later.”
I live on H Street in part of the original town of Mojave. There are no curbs and gutters on my side of H Street nor on either side of I Street because they were not around in 1876.
Not too long after we moved into our home, a sturdy structure built around 100 years ago by the Southern Pacific Railroad near their tracks a couple blocks away, Mojave suffered a 100-year flood.
When the railroad decided to get out of the housing business in the 1950s, a man named Jack Papenberg, the SP’s signal maintainer, bought the house in which he and his family were living and moved it to its current location, where he used his considerable skills to expand and upgrade it. After he passed, Billye and I bought it from his widow.
Many of the houses in our neighborhood were also built by SP and are probably the best-built homes in eastern Kern. Several other homes have been added in the neighborhood over the years.
Building for tomorrow
One big problem we discovered when we moved into our home in 1979 was flooding every time there was a heavy rain. On Sept. 3, 1997, I stood on our porch and watched as water came within an inch of entering our home. Several of our neighbors’ houses and my garage, which Jack also built, were on ground level and were flooded.
Several years ago an apartment complex was built on the west side of H Street across from us. Kern County required the builders to install curb and gutter on the site, and to extend H street one block to connect with Oak Creek Road.
County and federal flood control standards now require that structures be built two feet above ground level in most of Mojave, which you may have noticed in new businesses like the new Starbucks nearing completion. That mandate is there for a good reason. Our home is only one foot above ground.
The problem with waiving these standards is that eventually some poor soul is going to be required to install curb and gutter and other safety features at their expense, and may also be required to pay expensive flood insurance.
Fire hydrants are also required. A good friend’s home burned several years ago because the firefighters had to refill their engines from the closest hydrant when they ran out of water as hydrants were not required when houses in that area were built. Fortunately we have hydrants in our neighborhood.
Preventing flooding
Knock on wood, we have not had any flooding situations since 1997, because Caltrans built a flood control structure in the Cache Creek area to divert rainwater away from the freeway, and in Mojave, curbs and gutters were installed at the new apartments in our neighborhood to channel rainwater into basins installed at both ends of the property.
For several years, we have asked Kern County to install curbs and gutters in our neighborhood. Plans, of which I have a copy, have been drafted, but nothing has happened despite periodic requests for action.
Money is always the issue, and we hope that, in this election year, funding from the president’s infrastructure legislation and other sources will finally fully protect our properties.
Before the next 100-year flood.
