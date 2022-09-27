Dear Annie: I had a cousin who was dating an actress. On her biography, she listed people she had dated but did not bother to mention my cousin.
My cousin committed suicide because she dumped him. Before killing himself, he said he was so upset that he was going to take his own life.
I don’t know if I have a right to be mad at her, but I am, and I won’t even watch her show. Please help me.
Dear Grieving: I am so sorry for your loss. That is so devastating for you and your entire family.
I don’t blame you for not wanting to see this woman as an actress. Take whatever steps you need to in order to grieve properly. You don’t have to watch her on screen at all.
Dear Annie: Having a mother with dementia is challenging and brings out feelings of guilt and inadequacy. My mom was a sweet, wonderful woman, and we kept her home as long as possible. It became a question of her safety and the sanity of the family. It may not be financially feasible for everyone, but we finally admitted her to a memory unit.
I cried for a week, anticipating that day. She adjusted quite well, and the structure, activities and loving nature of the staff were better for her than when she was at home. My mom is gone now, but I don’t regret that decision. The most hurtful time is when friends say they would never do that. To that I say, don’t speak of which you have no experience.
Dear Loved My Mother: Thank you for sharing your experience. I have the feeling that your mother was an amazing woman, based on how much you cared for her comfort and safety. I hope your letter prompts others to avoid saying “never” about any of our choices for the future, other than, “You never know.”
