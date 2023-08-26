Hopefully, after all the rain, you have turned off your irrigation timers. The question is when should the timer be turned back on.
We often try to simplify the landscape watering process, but it is not simple. When it comes to watering plants, most people want an exact recipe on how much water a plant needs and how often their plants need water.
So, to put it in human factors, we can get an estimate how much water we should drink each day. But this number might need to be adjusted, if you are more active than the average person, if you are young or old, if you are healthy, and of course if you live in hot dry conditions or cool and moist conditions.
But when it comes to plants, there are many different types of plants, all with their own different water requirements.
Next, how big of a drinking glass do you have? This seems like a silly question, but sandy soils hold less water than clay soils. So to determine how to water your plants, you need to know how much water your soil will hold, in the root zone the plants you are trying to grow.
A plant growing in a container will need to be watered more often and less than the same plant growing in the ground. This is because the root zone is probably restricted, and any extra water drains out the bottom of the container.
The last big factor is what type of irrigation system you have. Since most timers run by time, we need to convert to gallons somewhere. In the human equation, if you determine you need 5 glasses of water a day, if you are filling with a fire hose, it will take a lot less time than filling with an eyedropper.
This is one of the biggest problems with drip irrigation. It may take hours that bubblers or lawn sprinklers will supply in minutes.
So here is a formula for determining how much water your plants should need. However, it is still just a starting point. You may still need to adjust the amount of water the plant really needs.
The formula to determine the plant water needs has five factors. The first is a conversion factor or a constant number, which is 0.623. The second is the area of the plant canopy in square feet. For example, a plant that is 5 feet in diameter has an area of 19.6 square feet. A simple way to calculate the area is to multiply the diameter by the diameter and then multiply by 0.7854. (5x5 x 0.7854 = 19.635)
The next factor is the potential use. This factor is based on temperature and humidity. The following chart is used to determine the potential use factor.
Average peak temperature and potential use:
50-60 degrees: .10 inches/day.
60-70 degrees: .15 inches/day.
70-80 degrees: .20 inches/day.
80-90 degrees: .30 inches/day.
90-100 degrees: .35 inches/day.
100-plus degrees: .40 inches/day.
The next factor is the plant factor. Simply described as the sensitivity of the plant’s need for water, or how much water the plant needs.
Plant factor and type of plant:
1.1: Watering loving plants, such as birch trees and camellias, newly planted evergreen plants, fruit trees, small shrubs, vines, perennial flowers, annual flowers and ground covers.
1.0: Evergreen plants, fruit trees, small shrubs, vines, perennial and ground covers.
0.9: Newly planted drought tolerate plants; shade trees.
0.7: Established drought tolerate plants, newly planted native plants.
0.4: Established native plants.
These numbers for plant factors may need to be adjusted to meet your plant’s needs. For example, roses can be drought tolerant and can be watered at drought tolerant levels or even less. However, the roses will have few to no blooms.
Many people ask about established native plants needing supplemental water. I believe native plants or desert plants may need supplemental water due to the fact your landscape is not a native location. Your soil has been compacted; you have walls that prevent roots from spreading out in a natural manner.
For example, a 6 to 8-foot-tall Joshua tree may have roots spreading 50 feet in all directions, your walls may prevent this natural spread, reducing the root efficiency to collect native water. What you should notice is that native plants use less than half the water of typical plants.
The last factor is the irrigation efficiency. In hot dry desert climates, the number is 0.85, if you are using drip irrigation. Bubblers would have a factor of 0.5.
Let’s calculate the water requirements for a 5-foot Indian hawthorn during the summer. Now the formula, multiply the constant (0.623) Times the area of the plant (19.6) Times the potential use (0.4) Times the plant factor (1.0) And divide the sum by the irrigation efficiency (.85).
0.623 x 19.6 x 0.4 x 1.0 = 4.88 divided by .85 = 5.75 gallons of water per day.
A 15-foot fruit tree would use 44 gallons a day (.0623 x 176.7 x 0.4 x 1) in summer. I once calculated out it cost about $60 a year to water one fruit tree. Hopefully you are caring for your tree in order to get $60 of fruit off the tree. If you are not, then maybe having fruit trees is a waste of water.
This answer is just a starting point; other conditions such as wind, mulch, reflected heat and how close the plants are planted together can affect the water requirements. Because temperature is the major factor in the formula, we need to calculate the water needs at least four times a year: spring, summer, fall and winter.
