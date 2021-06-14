Dear Annie: I just finished sending a baby gift to the daughter of a friend of mine. She had a registry, and I selected a gift and had it mailed to her with a congratulatory message.
What really bothers me about this is how it was handled. About a month ago, I received an announcement card from the expectant mother and her husband about their impending big event.
My name was incorrect on the envelope; only half of it was there, and I almost threw it out, thinking it was junk mail. Enclosed was a maternity picture and information about the baby registry website.
I realize that there is a pandemic that dictates that we have to do things differently, but isn’t this rather tacky? First of all, shouldn’t this have been handled as a “virtual shower” so there could have been a Zoom event on a given day where the mom-to-be could be seen opening her gifts?
Secondly, shouldn’t someone else close to this person, like a friend or family member, have sent this information out?
To me, this looks like a “showerless shower” thrown by the girl herself, and I’m annoyed that I felt compelled to send a gift under the circumstances. Otherwise, I probably would have sent a gift card and a nice baby card out of respect for the mother, but I barely know the girl. One of my friends went one step further and called this extortion.
What do you think, Annie? Is this the way things are done nowadays, and I am living under a rock?
— Pushing the Envelope on Etiquette
Dear Pushing the Envelope: Things are being done very differently during the pandemic. People are having to hold off on getting together for large parties such as baby showers or weddings. Not wanting to do a Zoom call or virtual shower party is understandable.
I’m not sure that you were compelled to send a gift just because you received an announcement card that your friend’s daughter is having a baby. However, instead of focusing on all that your friend’s pregnant daughter did wrong with this invitation, try to shift your focus to being happy for the couple. It will make you happier.
Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com
