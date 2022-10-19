In my extended middle age, it has always been difficult to separate the second world war from so much of what we experience, today — and that was the case, over the weekend, at the Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Force Base.
I am not talking about the Air Force flying team, the Thunderbirds, who are thrilling, indeed. Maybe the reminder came from the Pyro Team with my buddy Tony Tortolano igniting 500 pounds of aviation fuel to simulate what a close-air support “bomb line” looks like.
Vietnam war veterans would recognize something akin to a napalm drop, making me only so happy I got sent to Cold War Europe as the Vietnam war was ending for Americans.
World War II is always close. Out at the air show, I watched Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, commanding the 412th Test Wing, take a few moments out to spend some time with Lou Moore, our World War II veteran comrade who will be 100 years old in 10 days or so. Two Air Force vets chatting.
My father, Tech Cpl. Carl R. Anderson, arrived in England with the Army Signal Corps about the same time that Cpl. Moore arrived with an Army Air Force weather squadron.
This, and the general’s few moments with Moore, ended up connecting my thought dots to the current war in Ukraine. We heard in the last couple of days that the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, is hurling a rain of robot drone bombs and missiles on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in much the same way that Hitler lobbed V-1 and V-2 flying bombs and missiles at London, in 1944, the last full year of World War II.
My dad was in London, working in a photo lab to process combat film from D-Day. At 34, he was too old for the infantry, mostly, but his Hollywood tech skills were needed, too.
He wrote his sister, my aunt Averill, that on night watch, they counted 52 of the V-1 “flying bombs” zooming in to drop and cause misery. The V-1 and V-2 “vengeance weapons” killed about 20,000 Londoners, a lot of them women and children.
In other words, Putin is doing the same thing that Hitler did — and to the same result. Both Hitler and Putin could not win on the battlefield.
Superior tactics and weapons and the full force of the Allies ended the Third Reich, much the same way that superior tactics and weapons might just win the day for the people of Ukraine.
And the talent at Edwards Air Force Base, combined with all the talent of our armed forces and defense industries, will be key in helping a democracy that was invaded to survive.
The Ukraine war initiated by Putin has shown the Russian military to be a lumbering bear that may lose the war by a thousand cuts. That brings me back to Lou Moore and my dad in World War II.
The people of Britain were no more persuaded to surrender by that rain of robot bombs and missiles than the people of Ukraine. It only makes people angrier and more determined to press onward to win a war against an invading neighbor that wants to crush and enslave them.
It has been the weapons supplied to Ukraine by NATO democracies that helped Ukraine defend itself. Democracies do not make war on each other, but dictatorships invade neighbors.
Also, corrupt regimes made bad hardware and give their subjects little reason to fight. For eight months, it has been quality weapons and a fighting spirit that have held the Russians at bay, which is why the Edwards Air Show matters.
When you see the Thunderbirds roar over, you can see the quality edge matters.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he serves as Antelope Valley representative on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.