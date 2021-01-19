America is aging. I am aging.
According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060.
The 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly 24% from 15%.
The baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964 will reshape America’s older population. Older adults are working longer, and becoming more racially and ethnically diverse.
Some positive developments are also apparent. Educational levels are increasing, average US life expectancy increased from 68 years in 1950 to 79 years in 2013.
Additionally, the poverty rate of Americans ages 65 and older has dropped sharply during the past 50 years, though there are wide economic disparities across different population subgroups.
With all these demographic shifts, positive development, and challenges, a positive perception about aging can make a big difference in the quality of our lives during these golden years.
According to the Institute on Aging, positive perceptions of aging are when you think the later years of life are:
• A time of continued growth and learning.
• When relationships are developed and maintained.
• When you have feelings of control over the aging process.
Your perceptions about aging may affect your physical and mental health. Research shows that older adults with positive perceptions of aging:
• Live longer with an average of 7.5 years longer.
• Engage in more preventative health behaviors, such as eating a balanced diet and being physically active.
• Make more new friends and enjoy greater social support.
• Enjoy greater life satisfaction.
Older adults with more negative perceptions of aging experience increased symptoms of depression shown in the same study. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. Here’s what is trending amongst the older adults in California:
• It is reported that a group of older adults in California is getting important benefits from participating in a local choir.
Singing with a group is low-tech solution for loneliness. Loneliness is becoming a social health problem for older adults.
The art of singing in a choir for about six months reduced loneliness and increased interest in life, according to one study. When the COVID-19 dust settles, this is something to consider. Meanwhile, sing and hum delightfully.
• Spectator sports is found to boost older adult’s well-being. Game attendance, team identification, and perceived emotional support from the exciting outings are considered social events.
The perceived emotional support is related to greater general sense of belonging, which in turn results to better life satisfaction, greater happiness, and better mode. Look forward to when you can attend live events, but meantime enjoy TV sports and pick a team to cheer for and identify with.
• Life plan community is also trending. About 69% of residents reported that moving to a Life Plan Community “somewhat or greatly improved “their social wellness.
Residents report significantly more healthy behaviors than community dwellers.
Life Plan Community residents tend to have greater emotional, social, physical, intellectual, and vocational wellness that their counterparts.
Whether you consider to live your older adult life in a planned retirement community or you consider aging in place, developing a positive perception about aging is equally beneficial.
Re-examine what really gives you joy in life, and cultivate more of that.
Everyone has a different definition of happiness. Your definition is what matters most.
