Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Have you noticed that “armchair shoppers” are rewarded with the best parking spaces? It doesn’t matter what store: a ritzy little neighborhood hardware store, a national grocery store or a big-box chain. The best parking, near the door, is reserved for those, who drive up and sit, while purchases are delivered to them “curbside.”

Other shoppers must walk a longer distance to and from the door, often dodging traffic, in addition to the normal routine of walking up and down aisles in the store.

