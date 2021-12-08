A historic date like Dec. 7, the “Day of Infamy” in 1941 that plunged the United States into World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbor, carries different meanings, depending on when you were born.
Just a couple of days ago, the veterans’ bunch from Coffee4Vets, Legion Riders and Patriot Guard Riders went to the home of Warren Bauder, to mark his 100th birthday.
Bauder was 20 years old when the Japanese dive bombers and torpedo attack aircraft swooped down on our Navy anchored at Pearl Harbor on a Sunday morning, when a lot of the soldiers, sailors and airmen were sleeping in, until Battleship Row exploded in an inferno of flame and smoke.
To be 20 years old then, coming out of the Great Depression, was to be a man in full and able to make a man’s decisions. Bauder would decide for the Army Air Corps and move into the war as air crew on heavy bombers.
Just two years younger than Bauder, was former Senate majority Leader Bob Dole, making a graceful exit from this world just before the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was another of the “Greatest Generation” and to lead the Senate and run for his party’s nomination for President three times. As a friend put it, “not bad for a boy from Russell, Kansas.”
Dole joined a unit that would also become historic, the 10th Mountain Division. Dole barely survived and his good right arm was never good again. Still, he overcame adversity, went on to Congress and Senate and was a champion for wounded veterans, people with physical challenges and the poor and disadvantaged.
After another historic date, the terror attacks of 9/11, his old outfit, 10th Mountain, went on to become the most deployed unit in the Army during global commitments to fight terrorism.
On Tuesday morning, at the Coffee4Vets coffee klatch at Crazy Otto’s Diner on Avenue I, we asked the room of about 75 veterans, how many of them were born before Dec. 7, 1941. Half dozen put up their hands.
“I was nine years old when Pearl Harbor happened,” Pete Lopez said. “I was delivering newspapers when we heard about the attack.”
Ten years later, he was a Navy sailor during the Korean War.
“I also did air patrols near Kiska, Alaska on the Bering Strait, looking for Russian submarines,” he said.
Retired Marine MSgt. Leonard Thorton said, “I was four years old when it happened and nobody knew a Pearl Harbor. I was so young, I thought it was pearls.”
Bill Norris, one of the Antelope Valley’s premier Eagle Scouts, was also 10 years old. He went on to serve in the Air Force during the Korean War. Like bomber crewman Bauder, he signed up and served in the Air Force. His 90th birthday was Sunday and was observed at his church in Littlerock.
The pastor asked if there were anyone older in the congregation and another half-dozen arms went up. It means that in the interval of time since the Great Depression, people are living longer and, generally, better, lives of health and quality. It helps if you have faith and clean-living habits. If you make it home from the war, it’s a good time to lay off the booze and cigarettes.
When I started as an editor at the Antelope Valley Press, we had numbers of Pearl Harbor survivor veterans that you could count on two hands. About 3,000 Americans were killed in the sneak attack by the Empire of Japan, but there were tens of thousands more servicemen and servicewomen, mostly nurses, all of them serving in the Pacific Fleet.
Among the authentic survivors was Air Force Plant 42 security man Skip Lippert and Valley Press columnist William “Bill” Gillis. Both were serving with Coast Artillery in the National Guard. Both served all the way across the Pacific. So did aerospace worker Ken Creese, who was 17 when he awoke on his cruiser, the USS Detroit, to see “planes with Japanese ‘meatball’ insignia flying past us. There were fellows shooting at them with their .45 automatic service pistols.”
Creese went on to be president of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. These men were our neighbors and they were giants, but few of us would know it because they were modest men of their generation.
The day held a more intimate memory for attorney James Charlton.
“Dec. 7 was the day my second life began,” he said. “It was the day I got out of the Army after Vietnam.”
Drafted, he was awarded the Air Medal and a lifetime of hard memories for combat with the 1st Infantry Division, “The Big Red One.”
As mentioned, history means different things, depending on when you were born.
