We flew back to California from a round of family year-end visiting, landing at Burbank, just after one storm and just before another one rolled in. We counted ourselves lucky that we never fly Southwest, knowing full well that luck always has its limits.
Back at the veterans’ weekly lunch at Armed Services Auto Body, a few days before New Year’s, my buddy, former Sgt. Tony Tortolano, USMC, asked which airport we arrived at and Burbank was the answer.
He responded, “I could have given you a ride. I was at Forest Lawn.”
“Why Forest Lawn?” I asked.
“Gwen,” he said. “Military honors.”
The memory light bulb went on. We all felt we knew “Lieutenant Gwen.”
Last week, I recounted that we lost several World War II veterans of note, in 2022. They were Lou Moore, US Army Air Force, before D-Day to VE-Day, end of the war in Europe. Also lost to us was Navy man Art Ray, off the coast of Normandy on D-Day and Adolph Martinez, Battle of Bulge veteran and POW escape artist.
Add to the list of recently deceased veterans rounding out 2022 a sister in service, Gwendolyn Bolden, Navy, lieutenant junior grade. She lived to age 96 and was Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s “Veteran of the Year,” for 2018, when she was a young 92.
Lt. JG Bolden was not a combatant, but she enlisted in the Navy, in 1951, as the Korean War raged. Her service was stateside and necessary. Awarded the National Defense Service Medal, she enrolled in Officer Candidate School and served as an education officer for the Commandant Ninth Naval District in Great Lakes, Ill.
Bolden served until 1956, when she was honorably discharged. She was bold enough to persevere as one of the few Black officers, and even fewer women officers, commissioned just a couple of years after President Harry Truman ordered the desegregation of the US military.
Of a quiet-spoken and gentle nature, she wore her Navy dress uniform with pride on patriotic occasions well into her 90s. According to her “Veteran of the Year” commendation, after leaving the military, Bolden spent the rest of her career focused on education and community service.
She became a science and math teacher and was a runner-up for California Teacher of the Year, in 1977.
“I could not be more proud to honor her as the 36th Assembly District’s Veteran of the Year,” Lackey said in his official commendation.
Bolden also served as CEO of the Gwen Bolden Youth Foundation from 1979 to 2009, an organization devoted to improving student academic achievement through after-school programs.
For her work, she was recognized with awards and accolades from the Los Angeles Board of Education, Air Force Flight Test Center and NASA Dryden Flight Research Center. She was also recognized for her community service when Gwen Bolden Manor, an affordable housing development in Los Angeles, was named after her.
In 2005, Bolden was invited to visit the White House by President George W. Bush.
“Ms. Bolden has been an outstanding example to her community throughout both her military and civilian career,” Lackey said. “From her time as an officer in the Navy to her career as a teacher and nonprofit executive, she has been committed to educating others and giving back to those around her.”
She served proudly, and her veteran friends and family were proud to know her, and recognize that she had, as Adm. Jeremiah Denton put it so eloquently, had “the privilege to serve her country during difficult times.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he serves as County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
