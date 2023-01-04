Easy Company

We flew back to California from a round of family year-end visiting, landing at Burbank, just after one storm and just before another one rolled in. We counted ourselves lucky that we never fly Southwest, knowing full well that luck always has its limits.

Back at the veterans’ weekly lunch at Armed Services Auto Body, a few days before New Year’s, my buddy, former Sgt. Tony Tortolano, USMC, asked which airport we arrived at and Burbank was the answer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.