Today’s column is about Columbus Day and its connection to the largest mass lynching in American history — and it’s not what you think. Unless you really know your American history.
Monday is Columbus Day, named in honor of the Italian who “discovered” America in 1492.
Columbus Day remains a federal holiday, though not a state holiday in California. Some cities, such as Los Angeles, recognize the holiday as Indigenous Peoples Day.
New York City calls it Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples Day, while New York state still calls it Columbus Day.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo held fast to Columbus Day, saying any name change “would insult or diminish the Italian-American contribution” to the United States.
Many Columbus statues have been vandalized and torn down in the last few years, mostly by Marxists who I suspect care little about indigenous people and more about tearing down anything that is traditionally American.
But here’s what most people don’t know about Columbus Day:
Many of the statues of Columbus that were erected around the country came about not out of racist motives but exactly the opposite — to combat prejudice.
In the early years of the nation, Columbus Day was marked on its hundred-year anniversaries, with an emphasis on celebrating exploration and discovery.
While Columbus may not have “discovered” America in the strict sense of the word, he certainly connected two lands that were previously unaware of each other.
In the 19th Century, with an influx of immigrants, the celebrations became more about Italian-Americans, who faced terrible discrimination.
By 1891, plans were underway for the big 400th anniversary the following year, when a lynching took place in New Orleans that changed the focus.
Erin Blakemore, writing on History.com, notes that almost 5,000 lynchings — “vigilante murders that included shootings, hangings and other forms of mob ‘justice’ ” — were recorded in the United States between 1882 and 1968. Most of their victims were African-American men.”
But not all. Not in the mob violence in New Orleans on March 14, 1891. “… though the New Orleans lynch mob was driven by bigotry, its targets weren’t Black people.”
The popular police chief of New Orleans had been gunned down, and just before he died, he allegedly whispered “dagoes” (a slur for Italians), when a witness asked who did it.
The police rounded up the usual suspects, and 19 Sicilian-American men were indicted for the murder. At a trial for the first nine of the suspects, six were found not guilty and the jury deadlocked on three others.
The people of New Orleans would have none of it. They believed Italians must have bribed the jury. They wanted blood. Newspaper editorials egged them on.
“In response, thousands of angry residents gathered near the jail,” Blakemore wrote. “Impassioned speakers whipped the mob into a frenzy, painting Italian immigrants as criminals who needed to be driven out of the city.”
The mob broke into the city’s arsenal, broke into the jail, and murdered 11 of the men, most by shooting, and placed their corpses on display.
The Italian government was understandably outraged and recalled its consul from New Orleans. Most American newspapers, however, were unbowed.
Even The New York Times weighed in, calling the men:
“…desperate ruffians and murderers. These sneaking and cowardly Sicilians, the descendants of bandits and assassins … are to us a pest without mitigations.”
No one was ever charged for the vigilante murders.
In response, Italian-Americans across the country asserted their full right to citizenship, making clear that they were Americans, too — not desperate ruffians and murderers.
As John Viola, president and chief operating officer of the National Italian American Foundation, wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times in 2017:
“It was in reaction to these tragic killings that the early Italian-American community in New York scraped together private donations to give the monument at Columbus Circle to their new city. So this statue now denigrated as a symbol of European conquest was from the beginning a testament to love of country from a community of immigrants struggling to find acceptance in their new, and sometimes hostile, home.”
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.