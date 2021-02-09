Over the years, studies on the healing effects of human connection has mounted.
These studies have shown that those amongst us who have more social ties tend to have better mental and physical health, and live happier longer lives. It is universal. Human beings have a fundamental need to belong. Not having a sense of belonging contributes to loneliness and despair, and ultimately failure to thrive. Some of us are more vulnerable to loneliness and isolation, while others find novel ways to adapt.
Throughout this global Coronavirus pandemic, we are forced to adapt as we find new ways to connect, collaborate and socialize with each other while staying physically distant from each other. Last year was especially disorienting as it seized away our comfortable social connections to oblivion. Some people were angry, apathetic, lonely, or perhaps feeling imbalanced responding to the new normal.
We got through the holidays in non-traditional ways, if we celebrated at all. Many were thrust into working at home with the added challenge of taking care of the kids who are also schooling at home. Food insecurity became a common word. It tested our resilience in the long run.
We have no choice but to be flexible and find new ways to maintain our sanity. The more comfortable you were before the pandemic, the harder it hit you, so it seems. You don’t really know discomfort, if you have not experienced comfort.
The good thing going for us is that we are inherently one of the most resilient animal species. Humans have gone through many disasters and have survived.
This is not the first time we have gone through a pandemic.
But this one has the gravest impact in our lifetime, contributing massively to the disruption of our established human connections. No one is immune to the disruption. Our normal ways of life as we knew it have dramatically changed last year, continuing now and will mostly likely be changing in the future.
The year 2020 has given us a masterclass in how to socially connect despite the physical distance. Just as viruses mutate, we as resilient species will evolve to adapt to the new normal. That is what we do.
Let me highlight some of the adjustments we humans have done to face the pandemic threat and keep each other safer.
• Working remotely.
• Educating our children at home.
• Online banking.
• More online shopping.
• Grocery deliveries.
• Attending virtual courses.
• Virtual meetings.
• Virtual surveys.
• Virtual prayers.
• Drive-by weddings.
• Drive-by immunizations and laboratory testing.
• Drive-by and virtual funeral services.
• Telemedicine.
• Visiting with loved ones through a window.
• Virtual wine tasting and happy hours.
• Cooking together virtually.
• Virtual visits.
• Wearing a mask as part of a wardrobe.
• Using elbows and feet as alternatives to shaking hands.
• Watching sports virtually with friends in different spaces.
• Virtual competitions.
• Virtual art gallery tours.
• Building tent hospitals to accommodate the needy.
• Food pantries to service the food insecure.
Through all these, the pandemic taught us that humans are hardwired to connect no matter what. In a way, technology advancements before the pandemic prepared us. Even the technology-challenged learned to use Zoom, FaceTime, TikTok, Microsoft Teams, Google Duo and the likes to stay connected while distancing.
As we continue our life journey towards a pandemic-free future, staying connected will make any hard journey better.
When the going goes tough, we rely on imaginative ways to stay connected. Let you imagination go wild.
