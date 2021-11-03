The month of November goes to the topic of honoring veterans, until it is time for Thanksgiving and by then, thank goodness it is time for Thanksgiving.
Among those encouraging a national day of giving thanks was our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln. At that time, the nation was nearly consumed in a bloody civil war that pitted two profoundly different visions of the American nation against one another.
And even amid the blood, the toil, the sorrow, the anger, the quest to define the nation as a union indivisible and a nation that would no longer tolerate the estate of having people own other people as slaves, Lincoln believed there should be an observance of a national Thanksgiving.
And that is something that brings out the cause and purpose to honor veterans of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day, observed on Nov. 11.
In a way, it is a way of giving thanks for the services veterans provided to the nation. The thanks of a grateful nation has been earned by the veterans’ service.
Sometimes that service is modest, like filing papers, keeping accounts, working in the cook house. Sometimes the service is life-threatening, to the point of being life-ending in the bloody ordeal of combat.
A friend on social media reflected on the age of the young men tumbling onto beaches at places like Normandy and Iwo Jima, many of them still in their teens, and many of them dying on the landing beaches, or soon after, never able to experience the joys of work, starting families, falling in a lasting love.
And that fate befell more than 58,000 Americans killed in Vietnam, 38,000 killed in Korea, another 10,000 approximately in Iraq and Afghanistan.
That’s the thing about service in the armed forces. It is armed service and whoever the other side is, they are also armed. It is a killing and wounding business.
That is how we got to Veterans Day. Originally, the Nov. 11 holiday observance was to commemorate Armistice Day, the end of World War I.
The history and memory of World War I, the Great War, has been obscured largely by the much larger and even more catastrophic World War II. But nothing like World War I had ever happened, with 20 million people killed. The next war would see another 75 million dead.
The Armistice between the Allies, including the United States, and the alliance with Germany, fell on Nov. 11, 1918, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Those military men and diplomats, they knew how to turn a phrase even with people killing each other to the last minutes.
A family member, my grandmother’s brother, Joseph Otto Turley, was a Marine who was killed at Armistice, fatally shot on Nov. 11, 1918, as the Germans gave way reluctantly, firing all the while.
On Nov. 11, here in the Antelope Valley, a present-day Marine veteran, former sergeant Kevin Sanders, will speak about the Armistice of World War I that served as the foundation for Veterans Day. Sanders, a friend from Vets4Veterans and Coffee4Vets, will speak at 9 a.m. at Lancaster Cemetery and at 11 a.m. at Poncitlan Square in Palmdale. He’s a staunch veteran and once a Marine, always a Marine. That’s how it is.
Similar observances will be held at Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster, also at 11 a.m. and other observances at cemeteries and memorial parks in Mojave and East Kern County.
If we consider that those events that brought us to the present happened more than 100 years ago, the memories remain fresh and stinging from our rushed evacuation of Afghanistan, when terrorists from ISIS launched a suicide bomb attack that killed 12 of our Marines and an Army soldier.
Is it hard in a nation of a third of a billion people to consider the blood sacrifice of a dozen of our nation’s young people? They were killed in action as they were doing their best to protect more than 100,000 people fleeing from an extremist tyranny expected under Taliban rule.
In this nation of a third of a billion people, fewer than one-half of one percent are in active service at any given time. Fewer than 10% of the nation’s populace are veterans of armed service. They are usually proud and they remain few, but they are part of the glue that holds this deeply divided nation together.
