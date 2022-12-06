Elvie Anchetta

The holidays fill us with nostalgia and waves of precious memories of the past. It’s my favorite time of the year.

But for some, it could be the most difficult time for different reasons. Life difficulties can be better endured with a dose of compassion. Mounting research show that compassion is wired in you and me. The human species need it to survive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.