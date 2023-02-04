Neal Weisenberger

Winter is the best time to plant fruit trees and many nurseries will have bareroot fruit trees and roses in stock. So, what type of fruit trees are best for the Antelope Valley?

Climatically, the best type of fruit trees are pear trees followed by apple trees. Both are very cold-hardy and bloom later in spring.

