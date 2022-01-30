On Friday, I had the great pleasure of serving as guest speaker at the monthly lunch gathering of the AV Old-timers at the Palmdale Sizzler.
It was nice to see many longtime friends, including the informal group’s organizers, Sandy Corrales and Chris Spicher, as well as Steve Buffalo and Patti Nygaard, both of whom I have known since I first arrived here in 1980.
This was the first speech I’d delivered since last June’s commencement address at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, and, since, I am retired from teaching, my first time in front of an audience since graduation.
Public speaking often tops the lists of people’s fears, but I have always enjoyed it. Back in the day, before I became a teacher in 2012, I spoke two or three times a month to schools, civic groups, scout troops, etc.
When speaking to a classroom of high schoolers, who lack historical background, you have to explain just about everything, With the Old-timers, you don’t have to explain anything. They were here; they know.
–––
Following up on Friday’s column about Neil Young demanding, unsuccessfully, that Spotify drop podcaster Joe Rogan because of “misinformation” about the virus:
Someone pointed out that Neil put out an entire album (“Monsanto Years”) devoted to conspiracy theory nuttiness on GMOs, so it is ironic that he is making demands over other people’s nuttiness.
I stand by my position. I don’t like anyone trying to bully anyone else off a public platform, but I still like Neil’s music and will continue to listen — on Amazon.
–––
Following up on a column from a couple weeks ago about the notorious child molestation at a Palmdale Denny’s in 2014:
At the time I was writing, we knew that the admitted molester was James Tubbs, he is 26, he has a long criminal record, he was caught by a DNA hit, and Los Angeles County District Attorney Train Wreck Gascón was giving him a slap on the wrist because he was 18 days shy of his 18th birthday when he attacked the 10-year-old girl.
Gascón refuses to charge anyone under 18 as an adult, no matter how egregious the crime. No exceptions. As Emerson noted, “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.”
You might have thought it could get no worse. But this is Los Angeles County, and Train Wreck Gascón is the DA. Thus, it got worse.
Tubbs decided, evidently within the last few weeks, that he is a woman. Hannah, to be precise, and Hannah Tubbs will therefore serve the two-year sentence at a facility for under-18 girls.
This is like sentencing the fox to the henhouse.
They say he will be isolated, but we’ll see how that goes. In his mugshot on the front page of the paper, we see a man with a beard and mustache, and we read that her name is Hannah.
I know a few transgendered women and have no problem using their preferred pronoun.
But that is a far cry from a child molester who suddenly decides he’s a woman just before he is sentenced for molesting a little girl. He doesn’t get to decide for me what I call him.
Tubbs should have gotten the eight to 10 years in state prison for ruining a poor girl’s childhood.
He will get out in less than two years and not even have to register as a sex offender.
Gascón must be recalled.
