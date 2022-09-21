Dear Heloise: The following items should never be placed in a dishwasher, but rather, washed by hand:
Dear Heloise: The following items should never be placed in a dishwasher, but rather, washed by hand:
• Your good knives.
• Cast-iron cookware.
• Wooden cutting boards, bowls or spoons.
• Fine lead crystal glasses or bowls.
• Copperware.
• Any glasses, dishes or bowls trimmed in silver or gold.
• Milk glass, hand-painted glass or any glass with a paper label.
• Heirloom jewelry, glassware, silverware or dishes.
— Victoria H., Williamsburg, Va.
I can’t cook
Dear Heloise: Well, I’m out of the house and on my own for the first time in over 15 years. There’s just one problem: I can’t cook. Really, I’m hopeless in the kitchen. I thought increasing the cooking temperature would speed up the cooking time. Trust me when I say it doesn’t work that way. When I was talking to my mother the other day, she said you had inexpensive pamphlets I could buy on cooking that might help me get organized and become a better cook.
Would you list the ones that might help me, along with the price of each one? Who knows, maybe someone else is as clueless as me in the kitchen and needs help as much as I do?
— Robert M., Albuquerque, NM
Robert, yes, I have several pamphlets that could be of help to you. Here they are:
Heloise’s Main Dishes and More for $3: These are recipes that are time-honored and tested throughout three or four generations. They have been enjoyed by many of my readers.
Heloise’s Spectacular Soups for $5: Everyone loves a hot bowl of soup on a chilly winter evening.
Heloise’s All-Time Favorite Recipes for $5: These are recipes that have been enjoyed by my family and my staff for many years.
Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes for $5: There are not only recipes inside, but a listing of how to use baking soda in many other useful ways.
Heloise’s Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More for $5: This is the most requested pamphlet, because it not only has some wonderful recipes, but contains many ways to use vinegar to clean your home and improve your life.
Heloise’s Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes for $3: A “must-have” in any kitchen.
To get a copy of one or more of these pamphlets, just send the required fee along with the name(s) of the pamphlet(s) you would like to have, as well as a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Pamphlet Name, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
My pamphlets can serve as a road map in the kitchen to guide you to new ideas and recipes.
— Heloise
