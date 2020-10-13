In the current times of instant gratification, instant downloads and buzzling schedules of ‘doing’ squeezed into a day, waiting for anything is considered wasted time by many. Service providers recognize the impatience that may cause unhappy costumers. Some responsive stores open up additional cashiers when the line is getting longer. People in this day and age dislike waiting. But even with the speedy technology for service and information, and customer service efforts of service providers, waiting is still part of our daily lives. We wait for the coffee to brew, a red light to turn green, wait for somebody to call us back, wait for a delayed flight, or wait for the season to change and COVID-19 to go away. Any amount of impatient will not immune you to waiting during one situation or another.
I had this realization when I was sitting in the airport one day. Impatience started to set in. I have a lot of things to do! Then I realized that impatience will not make me wait any shorter. I settled on a chair, took a few deep breaths and watched people go by. Some are running, some walking forcefully, some looking lost. A mother with a couple of toddler twins running around, and another older child on a stroller caught my attention. One toddler pushed the other while he was biting at a muffin. With the muffin on the floor and the toddler screaming, the mother quickly picked up the muffin. Thirty seconds rule, she mumbled. And they went on. I was peacefully amused. Waiting can actually be fun. I have a couple more hours. I rested my feet up on my luggage and contended to relax. I finished a few chapters of a book I was carrying around.
Waiting can actually be beneficial. While many things cannot wait, there is a time and place for the art of waiting. You can’t wait for a job to come find you, nor wait for money to come flying to you but sometimes waiting is all you can do. The weather has a lot to do with air travel. You can’t control the weather but you can certainly control how you respond to the inconvenience it may cause you. This is one of those moments when we can take the opportunity to tune in and become more aware. Here’s what I discovered in that awareness:
Waiting can be fun if you first accept that it is what it is. Waiting is a chance to let go of the need to control and you learn to be comfortable in the uncertainty of the moment. It is okay for the flight to be delayed because of the weather. It is better to be safe on land than be unsafe in the air.
Waiting promotes a feeling of gratitude. The more you wait for something to arrive, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives. Think about waiting for a birth of a child. The most valuables are worth waiting for.
Waiting is mindfulness. Waiting for a favorite cookie to be out of the oven, smelling the aroma, and experiencing the anticipation makes the first bite most pleasurable. Simply waiting for things to unfold and letting it be, making the most of the moment.
Last week I traveled out of state. My flight was again delayed. I was concerned of the longer time of viral exposure at the airport.
The impatience was growing. As I became more aware of my response to the situation, I did a conscious switch to accept what is. I am all masked up with my N95 and a face shield on top of it. I started to laugh inside thinking about how I look to the other distancing folks.
Everyone was wearing a mask, but I was the only one wearing a face shield. I started to imagine people’s faces behind the masks, the color of their eyes, their mask designs, the way they distance themselves, and cultivate gratitude as I anticipate the blessings of safely arriving to my destination. It was therapeutic!
