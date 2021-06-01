Hope as a verb, defined by “Merriam-Webster Dictionary,” is “to desire with expectation of obtainment or fulfillment.” Hope is an optimistic state of mind dwelling in possibilities. It comes from within, not from the world around us. “Hope is being able to see that there is a light despite all of the darkness” — Desmond Tutu.
In the difficult pandemic time, we can hope that the post-pandemic brings renewal and constructive changes driven by what we experienced and learned individually and as a community.
As we all have experienced, social distancing brings about different problems and needs. Working at home and suddenly also being a teacher to you children in the same space, bring about new challenges.
Continue to be positively hopeful by practicing simple ways:
• Remind yourself that there is an end to this pandemic as we practice daily precautionary measures.
• Smile with your words, tone of voice, and body expressions, even with your mask on.
• Reach out to others — by phone or virtually — if you need help, provide help, or just to experience the human connection.
• Express gratitude all the time.
• Be kind. Kindness is not only good towards others, it’s also doubly good for you.
• Focus on things that you can change for the better, no matter how small, and accept the ones that are out of your influence of control. Engage in meaningful actions as an antidote for despair and anxiety.
• Set goals, big or small. Having something to set your mind to doing will inspire your morning. Plant tomato seedlings and you can hope for a delicious harvest.
• Ask for help. Going through a rough time alone is scary and can easily lead to hopelessness. Welcome the ideas and help that others can provide. Even if others cannot give you exactly what you want, they offer emotional support and connectivity. Simply be grateful for any offer of help.
• Take care of yourself. Get enough sleep, eat right, and be creative with indoor and outdoor activities to restore and keep your balance.
Hope is hard to find if your body is tired and your mind is struggling. When you are feeling stressed and overwhelmed, be kind to yourself and take a break. Eat the ice cream after you do some calisthenics. No guilt.
We are halfway through this year, and it is looking good.
I’m hoping along with you that we will meet in the near future in the grocery stores, in the movie house, and in the park wearing our smiles completely without the masks. Get your COVID-19 vaccine, and we can visit and hug.
