If you have a large, mature shade tree in your landscape like a London plane tree or ash tree, the roots will cover the area of a gymnasium floor.
In natural conditions, if you placed the tree in the middle of the gym floor, basically from the trunk of the tree to halfway the edge of the canopy, the tree would have a hard time taking up water.
In this zone of the tree roots, the roots are basically all plumbing, moving the water, not absorbing water out of the soil.
The exceptions to this basic plant growth are when the tree receives supplemental water, like from a lawn, drip irrigation or even your septic tank.
Think of the gym floor — if every square foot of the gym floor received the same amount of water, the roots that absorb water will be equally spread through the entire root zone. If you stop watering with lawn sprinklers and try to convert to drip, you will need to spread hundreds of drip emitters in order to give the tree enough water and not to lose a lot of roots due to lack of water.
If your tree started on drip irrigation or bubblers and never had a lawn under it, drip should work, but as the tree gets bigger, you will need to add more emitters. The tree roots will grow, and accidentally find the water from the drip system. The roots can then branch and branch again and again, in order to get every drop of water.
Many of our trees are OK with sewer systems, especially septic tanks. This is because we are watering the trees in other ways. When the lawn sprinklers go off, and the trees try to find ways to survive, the septic system will become a great source of water and nutrients. With the ability of the roots to branch, it will not take long for the frees to clog or damage your sewer system.
Cottonwood, elms, willows and mulberry trees, even with supplemental water, can attack your sewer system. The recommendation is never to plant these trees within 200 feet of your sewer system. I have never seen good recommendations for other large shade trees, but I would not plant within 50 feet. Small trees like fruit trees and ornamental pears best to be at least 20 feet away.
Some people have promoted watering bags for trees. These are large bags that tie onto the trunk of trees. You fill the bags with water, and over days the water leaks out of the bags and waters the tree.
These are great for newly planted trees that do not have any kind of irrigation system to the tree. On existing trees, they are of little to no help and more likely to cause tree diseases.
Similarly, the last few years it seems a lot of people have been piling up rocks and mulch around the trunk of trees and up the tree a foot or two. Again, this can suffocate your tree, and it does very little to make your trees drought tolerant.
My best advice, as long as it fits into your water purveyors’ watering restrictions, and the trees are planted in the lawn, is to water your trees with the lawn sprinklers, once a week. Hopefully enough to keep the trees alive.
There are no native shade trees to the Antelope Valley; they all need some amount of supplemental water. Some trees will not survive one year without water, while others may take years to die without water.
