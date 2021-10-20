About the time the kids have finished carving their jack-o’-lanterns and sorting through the candy for chewing and trades, the week or so of honoring all those who served in our nation’s armed force follows right after, leading up to Veterans Day ceremonies across the Antelope Valley and beyond.
In a way, this period has already begun. On Monday morning with wind blowing like it was out of the Fulda Gap on the old East German border, Vets4Veterans hosted their annual golf tournament fundraiser at the Rancho Vista Golf Course, with about 125 supporters and sponsors hitting the links.
Jin Hur of Crazy Otto’s Restaurant and his volunteer Coffee4Vets chief of staff, Marine veteran Tony Tortolano were up at zero dark thirty, filling trays with breakfast burritos. Volunteers staffed the sign-in tables with customary vigor and efficiency.
It’s worth noting that Vets4Veterans has one of the highest possible charity ratings for its work getting direct services to veterans, including scholarships for veterans attending Antelope Valley College, homelessness prevention and emergency groceries, mental health services and other assistance.
Last year, in the week leading up to Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the city of Palmdale hosted the celebrated Field of Honor and Healing, with 2,020 American flags for the Covid pandemic year of 2020. It was a safe event held outdoors with distancing and was broadly embraced.
The city organized the field of flags because bringing in the Antelope Valley Mobile Vietnam Memorial would have involved too much close work for volunteers. It was the first time in many years the locally celebrated “AV Wall” was not at the Marie Kerr Park Amphitheater.
Veterans Day will be observed at our area cemeteries and memorial parks in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mojave and other East Kern County locations on Nov. 11.
Our beloved AV Wall — that half-scale tribute to the 58,000-plus Americans who lost their lives serving in the Vietnam War — will be taking a trip this Veterans Day. It had been scheduled to present at El Centro in the Imperial Valley in 2020, but Covid crashed that as it did so many events. The AV Wall Volunteers Committee and Point Man Ministries AV, guardians of the Wall, intend to honor that prior commitment.
The AV Wall, our grassroots-funded and built Vietnam Memorial, was the work of many hands and hearts, including school children of the Antelope Valley, who pitched in more than $20,000 in pennies and small change, along with major support from the aerospace prime manufacturers and contributions from veterans service groups and city leadership of Antelope Valley cities and towns.
It is a tribute to all those who went as military regulars and professionals or the millions of men drafted who served in war and were misunderstood in peace.
This year, with the nation trying to bind up the social, health and civic wounds inflicted by Covid, the AV Wall will be at Bucklin Park in El Centro from Nov. 10-15.
The Imperial Valley’s veterans groups and community leadership have been earnest in their desire to display this Antelope Valley-built memorial to best presentation and honor. Our AV Wall is scheduled to return to the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day observations, Nov. 9-14, next year in 2022. We hope in better times.
“I hope our supporters understand it takes money to maintain the AV Wall, and we generate those funds by traveling,” said Stacia Nemeth, a Blue Star mother who is Volunteer Coordinator for the Wall, as well as chair of the Palmdale Planning Commission. Want things done, find a busy doer.
“The AV Wall is our gift to communities where we present,” said Mike Bertell, Vietnam War combat veteran and President of the AV Wall Committee. “Most Walls keep people out, but our Wall brings people together. We are proud of it, and reverent about the sacrifice of our fallen brothers and sisters.”
“Other communities might get a traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall maybe once every five or ten years, if at all,” Nemeth said. “We feel incredibly blessed to be on the team that supports that AV Wall.”
So, the AV Wall will be traveling but it will return. Meanwhile, with the Veterans Day holiday approaching, along with the Nov. 10 Marine Corps birthday, there will be plenty of opportunities to support and respect the contributions of those who served the nation, often in perilous circumstance and extreme hazard.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War as editor of the
Antelope Valley Press. Retiring from the Press in 2015, he works on veterans’ issues and community health initiatives.
