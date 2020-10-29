In the past, plenty of politicians have engaged in high-minded humor to provide laughs during a presidential campaign.
That’s not true for this malicious, hard-pressed year, which is too busy slamming opponents to provide the American public with laughs.
So here are some favorites from earlier days:
Groucho Marx — “Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.”
Ronald Reagan — “I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”
Will Rogers — “Everything is changing. People are taking their comedians seriously and the politicians as a joke.”
Bill Clinton — “Being president is like running a cemetery: You’ve got a lot of people under you and nobody’s listening.”
Mark Twain — “Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on, or by imbeciles who really mean it.”
John Kennedy — “You know nothing for sure … except the fact that you know nothing for sure,” and (on becoming a war hero), “They sank my boat.”
Abraham Lincoln — “If I were two-faced, would I be wearing this one?”
Ronald Reagan — I have left orders to be awakened at any time in case of national emergency — even if I’m in a Cabinet meeting.”
Lyndon Johnson — “If one morning I walked on top of the water across the Potomac River, the headline that afternoon would read: ‘President Can’t Swim.’”
One of my favorite political word smiths was Adlai Stephenson.
Here are some of his gems:
“The problem of cat versus bird is as old as time. If we attempt to resolve it by legislation who knows but what we may be called upon to take sides as well in the age-old problems of dog versus car, bird versus bird, or even bird versus worm. In my opinion, the State of Illinois and its local government bodies already have enough to do without trying to control feline delinquency.
“A man does not live by words alone, despite the fact that sometimes he has to eat them.”
“The time to stop a revolution is at the beginning, not the end.”
“In America, any boy may become president, and I suppose it’s just one of the risks he takes.”
“A funny thing happened to me on the way to the White House,” when John Kennedy won the top position.
“Those who corrupt the public mind are just as evil as those who steal from the public purse.”
“He who slings mud generally loses ground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.