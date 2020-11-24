This year is almost over, leaving us with some deep scars.
This Thanksgiving will underline the forced change in how families connect with each other around a traditional festive meal.
It will not be as festive and extended families will most likely not be together. Although preventative vaccines are in the horizons, the COVID-19 pandemic is not going away soon enough.
We must continue our precautionary vigilance to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this invisible health nemesis.
Our trusted health experts are strongly advising all of us to modify our Thanksgiving plans amidst the pandemic with rising infection rates.
Traditional family gatherings are fun, warm and memorable. But it can unintentionally be an infection spreading event.
It is advised that we celebrate Thanksgiving only with the people we live with in the same household. If you plan to celebrate the day with people outside of your own household, take steps to keep everyone safe. Everyone can do these:
• Wear a mask with two or more layers, making sure that your nose and mouth are covered snuggly.
• Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you. This is especially important for high risk individuals. It is a known fact that some unknowing COVID-19 carriers are not showing any symptoms of illness. Assume that everyone in the party can be potential carriers.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If unable to wash your hands, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol concentration.
If you are hosting a Thanksgiving dinner, remind your visitors to follow the precautionary measures enumerated above.
Set the expectation ahead of the gathering. Additionally, limit the number of guests and plan an outdoor meal, if possible.
Effective Nov. 20, the LA County Public Health Officer Order includes a 15-person limit for private outdoor gatherings who are from no more than three households, including the host household. Provide single-use options rather than shared serving spoons or plates. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between usages if it must. It may sound peculiar, but it is recommended by public health experts that guests bring their own food and drink to limit the sharing.
Thanksgiving travels are discouraged. But it you must travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you:
• Check travel restrictions before you go. California has a travel advisory restriction.
• Get your flu shot before you travel.
• Always wear a mask in public settings and public transportation. An additional face shield on top of the mask is added protection.
• Stay at least six feet apart from anyone who is not in your household.
• Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Bring extra supplies, such a masks and hand sanitizer.
However you choose to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, commit to positively contribute to the safety of everyone in your circle of contacts. Model the safety behaviors, and kindly remind others to do the same. Think about the vulnerable elderly in the family, or the sickly cousin and the disabled uncle.
If you know that compliance to these safety precautions are near impossible, Zoom or face-time family gatherings may just be the safest option.
