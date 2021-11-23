As we continue to live our new normal, many things can get us down.
The stress of worrying about viral exposures, getting sick, and worse complications is reality for most of us, if not all of us.
The insecurity about work, money, food and shelter is a public concern.
But just as we lived our lives before the pandemic, there are good and bad experiences that we have lived through. This too shall pass.
Human beings have a legacy of resilience through pandemics, famines, and wars. I invoke our ability to be thankful of the good experiences, learn from the challenging times, and move on to live life.
As I always remind myself, this is the one life for me to live, and it’s not a dress rehearsal.
Whatever happens in your life, no matter how troubling things might seem, remain positively certain that life goes on.
Daylight will come after the dark night. Even when all doors seem to slam closed, the higher intelligence opens up a new path only for you.
Anticipate the sunlight and keep your parachute open. Always be thankful for what is.
Even the seemingly bad circumstance brings something good that you may not readily see until the dust settles and you open your eyes.
Many studies have been conducted linking the gratitude trait to increased wellbeing.
Thank you to the positive psychology researchers and professionals who are taking a close look at how thankfulness can benefit overall health.
According to the leading researchers in the field of positive psychology, people who live in gratitude as a permanent train rather than a temporary state of mind reap many health benefits.
They tend to take better care of themselves and engage in more healthy living practices like regular exercise and healthy diet.
Here are some of the many benefits according to the experts:
Physical
• Stronger immune systems.
• Less bothered by aches and pains.
• Lower blood pressure.
• Exercise more and take better care of their health.
• Sleep longer and feel more refreshed upon waking.
Psychological
• Higher levels of positive emotions.
• More alert, alive, and awake.
• More joy and pleasure.
• More optimism and happiness.
Social
• More helpful, generous, and compassionate.
• More forgiving.
• More outgoing.
• Feel less lonely and isolated.
There are so many things we can be thankful about. I’m sure when you start counting your blessings, you can quickly come up with at least five wonderful things to be thankful for. Pay more attention to these wonderful things.
If you need some inspiration here’s some psychological strategies that may enhance feelings of gratitude by Bono & McCullough in “Positive Responses to Benefit and Harm: Bringing Forgiveness and Gratitude into Cognitive Therapy:”
• Journaling about things for which to be grateful.
• Thinking about someone for whom you are grateful.
• Meditating on gratitude (present moment awareness).
• Undertaking the “Count Your Blessings” exercise. (At the end of the week, writing down three things for which you were grateful.)
• Practicing saying “thank you” in a sincere and meaningful way.
• Writing thank you notes.
• If religious, praying to express your gratitude.
Start today to exercise your will and embrace the state of Thankfulness. “In today’s rush we all think too much, seek too much, want too much and forget about the joy of just Being.” — Eckhart Tolle. I am grateful that I am able to share my thoughts with you.
Happy Thanksgiving week!
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
