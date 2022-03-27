In my annual Thanksgiving column, I always mention my gratitude to the Valley Press and to you readers for the opportunity to type a few hundred words a few times a week.
It’s truly been an honor and a pleasure.
But all good things come to an end. After 30 years of writing this column, I decided to hang up my notebook and move back to my home on Lake Ontario in central New York.
This my 5,611th and last column.
From a very early age, I knew I wanted to be a journalist. We subscribed to four newspapers at our house, and telling stories seemed a fabulous way to make a living.
To be truthful, my Plan A was to play center field for the New York Yankees, but even at age eight, I was smart enough to have a Plan B.
Just in case pro ball didn’t work out, I would be the guy who writes about the guy who plays center field for the Yankees.
I used to listen to the Yankee games on radio, type up a “game story” on my mother’s Royal typewriter, and give it to my sister Catherine, then studying journalism at Syracuse University, to edit.
That dream never died, and after my graduation from Syracuse, I did cover the Yankees when they played out here against the Angels.
My brother Tom worked in aerospace, so I moved out here and started with the Ledger-Gazette in 1980, the afternoon paper in Lancaster.
I worked in sports for the Valley Press, went back to New York to work in news, and back out here in ’89.
I served as Valley Press city editor for four years, four months and four days (but who was counting?). We had about 60 people in the news department in those halcyon days.
I started writing columns in 1992 while still city editor, then gave up the desk job to become full-time columnist in 1994, writing five per week for many years.
We won many awards, broke many big stories and, I think, did a lot of good for the Antelope Valley community.
I dubbed us the “Great Suburban Newspaper” (GSN) for short, and soon people were referring to the GSN in their letters to the editor.
The generosity of GSN readers always impressed. Whenever a family lost everything in a fire, for example, you were there to help.
As full-time columnist, I was everywhere — riding in cop cars, sitting in court rooms, visiting schools, sitting in a booth at Karen’s Kitchen, getting the latest scoops.
And those scoops would sometimes find their way across the country. I got thank you notes from former President George H.W. Bush and Robert Shapiro (of O.J. Simpson case fame), and a phone call from talk show host Dr. Laura.
In the early days, columns were mostly single-subject, but as research (and my intuition) showed, people’s attention spans were getting shorter, so I started mixing in items columns or one-liners, the collection of random thoughts.
Along about 1994, I did an items column and noticed that the items were outrageous. I counted them. There were six, and the monthly “Six things that I think are just plain outrageous” column was born.
The column before Thanksgiving was always the “Irritation Invitational,” a list of annoying things designed to contrast with the Thanksgiving Day gratitude list.
My Pomeranian, Bridgie, and my old-school, tell-it-like-it-is Aunt June back in New York were recurring characters in the column. People I’d never met would recognize me and call out to me in the bank or the store, “How’s your Aunt June?”
At year’s end, I’d wrap up the year and list the people we lost and the babies who were born. Those first babies are 30 now.
For a while I wrote “The People I’m Not Talking to This Year” at New Year’s, but eventually dropped it when too many wise guys were deliberately trying to make the list.
I was blessed to work with and write about so many wonderful people over the years.
In 2012, with the number of newspapers dwindling across the country, I could see the writing on the newsroom wall, so to speak. I went back to school and became a teacher for nine years, retiring from The Palmdale Aerospace Academy last June.
Now it’s time to retire from the part-time column-writing and go home. Maybe I’ll do a little writing, but I know I’ll do a lot of sitting on the deck with a book and a cup of coffee, watching the sailboats on Lake Ontario.
Thanks for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.