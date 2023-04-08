Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: When I was in high school, a friend of one of my brothers had a crush on me. I’ll call him “Kurt.” He was nice and funny, had his own car and treated me to a lot of cool things (concerts, restaurants, etc.). I was never attracted to him romantically and told him that frequently. I really enjoyed his friendship, but that was it. If Kurt became too aggressive, my brother (Ethan) would talk to him, and he would back off.

Fast forward 45 years, and Ethan is deceased, and Kurt has dementia. Both Kurt and I are married with children and grandchildren. Kurt’s dementia is being treated with 15 experimental drugs through his hospital. Several months ago, my sister gave Kurt my phone number and email address. Kurt sends me extremely graphic texts about the type of things he would like to do with me. I know it’s the disease talking, so I just try to ignore it. My husband has had to interpret some of the stuff for me because I’ve never heard some of the really hardcore terms before.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.