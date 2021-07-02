What better way to start the Independence Day weekend than to get out your pencil and take the annual July 4 quiz. Here are questions about the founders and the Declaration of Independence.
Let’s see how you do.
1. In his autobiography, Ben Franklin wrote of his attempt to live a “perfect moral life.” He listed 13 virtues he tried to attain. Which virtue did he give No. 1 priority?
a. Frugality
b. Temperance
c. Moderation
d. Chastity
2. Thomas Jefferson, as you know, wrote the draft of the Declaration of Independence, but other delegates made edits. What was deleted from his original draft, infuriating Jefferson?
a. A paragraph insisting on separation of church and state
b. A paragraph condemning the slave trade
c. A paragraph condemning the British practice of housing soldiers in colonists’ homes.
d. A paragraph calling for execution of the king
3. Which signer of the declaration played a key role in popularizing vaccinations in America?
a. John Hancock
b. Thomas Jefferson
c. Roger Sherman
d. Benjamin Rush
4. What day did John Adams expect to be the big annual celebration of America’s declaration of independence?
a. July 2
b. July 4
c. Aug. 9
d. He did not expect there to be an annual celebration.
5. Which of the following was NOT invented by Ben Franklin?
a. The glass armonica
b. Bifocals
c. Thermometer
d. Odometer
6. How many presidents signed the Declaration of Independence?
a. Two
b. Three
c. Four
d. Five
7. The declaration was delivered to and read throughout the colonies over the days and weeks following July 4, 1776. It reached Philadelphia on July 9 and was read aloud in two languages, English and…?
a. French
b. Spanish
c. Latin
d. German
Let’s see how you did. Here are the correct answers:
1 — B. Franklin believed if he could conquer temperance — not drinking too much, specifically — he could then conquer all the other virtues.
2 — B. Jefferson, despite owning slaves himself, recognized the evil of the institution and condemned the king for allowing the slave trade. Southern delegates would not go along with that passage.
3 — D. Rush was a physician who inoculated colonists against smallpox and risked his own caring for patients during the epidemic in Philadelphia.
4 — A. Adams wrote home to wife Abigail on July 2, the Continental Congress voted on independence, that that day would be celebrated future generations with fireworks, games and speeches. The declaration was officially adopted on July 4 following the edits to the draft, thus the holiday.
Just think: If Adams had his way, you would be off today.
5 — C. Italian Santorio Santorio invented the thermometer in about 1612, so blame him when it reads triple digits. Franklin invented the musical glass armonica (check YouTube to see it in action), bifocals, and the odometer by attaching a device to the wheel of wagon that would count the revolutions and determine distance travelled. Smart fellow.
6 — A. Only Adams and Jefferson were among the 56 signers.
7 — D. Many Philadelphians spoke German, a result of the mass emigration from the German Palatinate in the 1680s. There was even a move in Congress in the 1790s to print official documents in English and German, but the measure was voted down.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
