Sharpen your pencils (or your cursors if you are reading online). It’s time for the I-don’t-know-what-number annual President’s Day Quiz.
Test your knowledge on these six questions, then check your answers below.
1. Which president created a proof demonstrating that the Pythagorean Theorem was correct?
a. Thomas Jefferson
b. James Garfield
c. Donald Trump
d. Abraham Lincoln
2. Which president’s life was likely saved by a song about 1776?
a. Ronald Reagan
b. Gerald Ford
c. Jimmy Carter
d. James Tyler
3. Who was the first president to marry while in office?
a. Martin Van Buren
b. James Buchanan
c. Woodrow Wilson
d. James Tyler
4. Which first lady’s husband, former boyfriend and cousin competed in the same presidential election?
a. Mary Lincoln
b. Pat Nixon
c. Michelle Obama
d. Mamie Eisenhower
5. Who was the first president to fly in an airplane (though not while serving as president)?
a. Woodrow Wilson
b. Calvin Coolidge
c. Theodore Roosevelt
d. Warren Harding
6. The first president born in the United States was also the only president not to speak English as his first language.
a. True
b. False
———
Answers:
1 — B. Garfield was quite a scholar, having taught Latin, Greek, philosophy, rhetoric and mathematics at Western Reserve Eclectic Institute in Ohio. In 1876, while serving in Congress, he whipped up a Pythagorean proof in his spare time, one of hundreds developed over the centuries.
Incidentally, Garfield was also ambidextrous and could write in Latin with one hand and in Greek with the other at the same time. Don’t try this at home.
2 — D. Tyler was among 400 guests cruising on the Potomac River aboard the new warship, the USS Princeton, on Feb. 28, 1844. As the ship came within sight of Mt. Vernon, it was decided that they should fire off the big gun, the “Peacemaker,” as a salute to the late George Washington.
What could go wrong?
What went wrong was the gun exploded and several people were killed, including two members of the president’s cabinet. Tyler was below deck because he stayed behind to listen to his son-in-law sing a song about 1776 and was thus uninjured. Had he gone on deck, he almost certainly would have been next to his cabinet members and very likely among the dead.
3 — D. The horrible explosion described in Question 2 also led to Tyler’s marriage. His first wife had died, and he was courting 23-year-old Julia Gardner, whose father was among those killed in the explosion.
The tragedy brought the two closer, and they married on June 26, 1844, in New York.
4 — A. In the 1860 election, Mary Lincoln saw her husband defeat her former beau, Stephen Douglas, and her cousin, John Breckinridge, to become the 16th president.
5 — C. Just seven years after the Wright Brothers took flight, former President Theodore Roosevelt went up with an ace pilot in an early Wright Flyer while campaigning for a Republican candidate for governor in Missouri in 1910.
There’s a video online of his flight. It seems fitting that the daredevil TR would be the first to go airborne.
6 — True. This was not a trick question, though a little tricky. Van Buren was the first president born after America declared its independence from Great Britain. The first seven presidents were born in what were then British colonies in North America.
Van Buren, from Kinderhook in New York’s heavily Dutch Hudson Valley, was the son of Dutch immigrants. They spoke Dutch in the home, and Van Buren retained hints of an accent even as president, though he worked hard to suppress it.
———
How did you do? Six-for-six? Any lower than four and you have to stay after school.
