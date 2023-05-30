Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I am one who married at 19. If “Disapproving” wants to maintain a good relationship with her daughter, she should voice her concerns but assure her daughter she trusts her judgment and will always be there for her.

My mother was not supportive at all. She told me in the limo on the way to church that I could change my mind even if I was walking down the aisle. I chose love; we worked through all the hardships life invariably threw our way, and we celebrated our 50th anniversary last year. Sadly, my mother chose not to be part of our lives and missed all the triumphs we achieved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.