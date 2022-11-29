'Tis the season to be merry!
What is it about this season that triggers a feeling of joy and happiness in anticipation of what the holidays bring?
After Thanksgiving Day, and the day after, are enjoyed in a lazy stupor or with frenzied shopping, the joyful anticipation of Christmas begins.
Planning for a family get-together or work parties can be exhausting. It is hard to be joyful when you are so tired. Shopping for the perfect gifts can be daunting. Even gift-wrapping can be a chore.
How about sending those Christmas cards? You may be tempted to just send it without any personal note because you are running out of time.
Keep it simple. The perfect get-together does not have to be fancy. The gift does not have to be perfect. A brown bag wrapping with a bow is nostalgic. And the Christmas card … your personal note is what is most important. Have a happy holiday season, not a crazy, stressful exercise of trying to make it perfect.
Studies have shown that to truly be happy, family and relationships pave the way.
Study after study presents these three top influences that makes people happy:
• Family and relationships — Research has shown that the best indicator of a person’s happiness is the quality of his or her close relationships. The happiest people spend time with those they love, including family, partners and friends. The social connections and a feeling that you belong bring about a lively, secure feeling.
• Purposeful work — Loving your work or engaging in a hobby, doing volunteer work, feeding a veteran, purposefully making a difference — these social behaviors brings about a feeling of meaningful existence and joyful living. It feels good to know that you are making a difference in the lives of others. You can’t help but feel happy. So find engaging ways to spend your time here on Earth, starting now.
• Positive attitude — Choose to interpret things and situations in a positive light. It really is a choice. Choose to not compare yourself with others. Be happy with a silver medal rather than be sour because you did not get the gold medal.
If you have a lemon tree full of lemons, joyfully make lemonade and don’t waste your time wishing you had an apple tree so you could make apple pies. Plant an apple tree and water it infused with love and joyful anticipation of its fruits.
Always choose the better option of interpreting what you see, hear and experience and always be grateful for everything that you have. Envying others because they have things you do not have is a waste of your precious time on Earth.
How about money? Can money buy happiness? Psychologists found that once your basic necessities are met, additional money does not have a lot to do with your happiness. Just think about those famous, wealthy people you know who committed suicide to end their miserable existences. A billionaire flying comfortably in first class to some exotic islands does not mean that they are happier that someone flying coach to visit a dear friend in the rural area of any town.
Comfort does not equal happiness. Money, of course, can buy nice things, but the happiness value of those things is fleeting. You certainly will get a rush of happy hormones called endorphins when you buy a new car, an expensive, desired purse or a new house. But when the excitement fades, you long for another shiny object. Consciously observe yourself and be reminded that true happiness cannot be bought.
This holiday season, extend your giving and random kindness every chance you get. At times, when our busy lives demand constant attention, we do not recognize the chance encounters. Practice awareness of the needs of others. You might just be the angel who can save the day for someone who desperately needs a hand.
Happiness is a choice. This holiday season lets us choose to be the beacon of joyfulness and spread it freely.
I wish you all the happiest holidays. May you strengthen your social relationships as you simply share the holidays with your loved ones near and afar. And may your giving spirit lift a stranger’s spirit, as well.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.